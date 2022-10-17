How To Dress Like Eddie Munson From ‘Stranger Things’ This Halloween For Less Than $50

Image Credit: Everett Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When Stranger Things first aired back in 2016, it took the world by storm. It was the perfect mix of nostalgia and creepiness, and it introduced a cast of characters that was impossible not to love. The show has taken the world by storm, and audiences can’t get enough of its unique blend of horror, sci-fi, and suspense. Six years later, the show continues to add characters that get right into the gooey center of our hearts.

It’s hard not to get chills remembering the deeds of Eddie Munson in the most recent season of Stranger Things. He captured the hearts of fans everywhere by going from an outcast to a hero, so he’s the perfect character to rep on Halloween with an easy and affordable DIY costume. You’ll feel like a hero for the evening and your friends will thank you for giving your all to save Hawkins.

The best part about this costume: it only takes a few accessories to create the perfect look. Sure, you could take it to the next level by bringing along a guitar and jamming out on the rooftops like Eddie, but all you really need is a few pieces of vintage clothing to capture a Munson-inspired essence this Halloween. We’ve picked out five perfect pieces of attire for a DIY costume under $50.



This Stranger Things shirt is a definite Munson must-have. (Source: Amazon)

The iconic Hellfire Club was Eddie’s precious kingdom in Stranger things. You can join the club and perfect your costume by picking up one of the long sleeve club tees that Hellfire members wore in the show. It comes in all sizes for both men and women, and the long sleeves will keep you warm on a chilly Hallow’s Eve. Embrace Eddie’s impeccable sense of style by sporting the shirt that he designed, and you’ll fall right into character as you roam the streets in search of candy or enjoy the limelight at your local Halloween bash.

Related Link Related: Halloween DIY Costumes You Can Make From What’s Already In Your Closet

This shirt is authentic to the ones in the show and is very soft to wear, featuring the iconic distressed “Hellfire Club” logo on the front.



No 80’s look is complete without this classic jean jacket. (Source: Amazon)

Denim vests were all the rage in the 80’s because, well… they’re awesome! They were popular among the heavy metal crowd, and they’ll make you look like a rockstar. That must be why Eddie Munson always wore his. The Munson look just isn’t complete without the quintessential denim vest to bring out your inner rock rebel. This vest makes for the perfect costume, but you’ll probably wear it long after Halloween.

This slim-fit vest is crafted from premium denim, ensuring that you’ll look sharp and stylish on Halloween. The blue denim is also ripped and distressed, giving it a cool, edgy look that screams Eddie Munson. And with its sleeveless design, it’s perfect for layering over your authentic “Hellfire Club” shirt.

These white sneakers are a staple, even for Eddie Munson. (Source: Amazon)

Eddie Munson may be a rockstar, but he knows that sensible footwear is a must. After all, you can’t rock out properly if your feet are in pain. A pair of white sneakers is the perfect way for Eddie to tie his Hellfire Club tee to his skinny jeans. To perfect your Eddie Munson costume, you need a great pair of white sneakers. They’ll give you the perfect foundation for the rest of your look. With these sensible shoes, you’ll be ready to (comfortably) perform “Master of Puppets”.

Made with high-quality materials, these sneakers are comfortable and stylish. The perforated leather upper is breathable and looks great with your 80’s skinny jeans. The rubber sole is slip-resistant and provides good traction. And the memory foam insole keeps your feet feeling cushioned and supported all night long.

This guitar pick necklace is required for any rockers. (Source: Amazon)

You can’t be a rocker like Eddie if you don’t live and breathe the guitar. The deep red of this pick will surely earn you a spot in the Hellfire Club. After all, how will you play your guitar solo without it?

This necklace is not only stylish but it’s also functional. The guitar pick pendant can be used as an actual guitar pick, so you can always have one on hand in case a guitar solo comes up. And the necklace is adjustable, so it can be worn at different lengths to suit any outfit.

Top off the look with Eddie’s classic rock n’ roll hair. (Source: Amazon)

While actor Joseph Quinn sadly does not rock Eddie’s flowing locks in his day-to-day life, no Eddie Munson costume is complete without it. This 20-inch wig fits most adults and is ready straight out of the packaging, short of a few fluffs to get that 80’s volume. Eddie Munson’s hair is the stuff of legend, after all. It’s big and bouncy with just the right amount of frizz.

This wig is made from 100% high-quality synthetic fiber that looks and feels just like real hair. It’s designed to be comfortable and breathable, so you can wear it all night long without getting sweaty or uncomfortable. Plus, the adjustable straps mean you can get the perfect fit every time.

Pair these costume pieces with jeans and you’ll look just like Eddie for Halloween this year. Dressing like Eddie Munson for Halloween is the ultimate way to show your metalhead cred. But make sure you do it right, or you’ll just end up looking like a poser. Channel your inner rock god and go for it! Bask in the pop culture nostalgia of Stranger Things and get a ‘fit that you’ll likely end up sporting throughout the year.