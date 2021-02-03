Get A Stunning Blowout At Home With This Dyson Airwrap Alternative That’s On Sale For Under $75

If you’re looking for an amazing hair tool that does it all, look no further than this Dyson Airwrap alternative that’s on sale for less than $75!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re in the new year, it’s time to reevaluate your hair styling tools and we can’t think of anything better than the Brightup Hot Air Brush. It’s a great alternative to the Dyson Airwrap and it’s less than a quarter of the price, plus, it’s currently on sale. It was originally $69.99 but is currently 6% off so it can be all yours for just $65.98, saving you $4, which is a great deal considering the Dyson Airwrap retails for $500 and above.

Get the Brightup Hot Air Brush here for $65.98.

The 4-in-1 hot airbrush kit includes a blow dryer, a styling hairbrush a 42mm curling brush, and a 32mm curling brush. All of the brush heads or interchangeable so you can choose from a bunch of different hairstyles, plus, all you have to do to change the heads is push a button. The brush is oval-shaped and has nylon bristles which help add volume to any hairstyle.

It comes with three temperatures – low, middle, and high – plus, two speed settings – low and high. Even better, the tool barely makes any noise so you don’t have to worry about distracting anyone. Customers swear by this hot air brush and one user even gushed, “I love this product! Total game changer now when I have to style my hair. I have thick curly dry hair so all these attachments work perfectly to smooth and fast-drying my curls that also helps with it being so frizzy.”

Meanwhile, another happy customer wrote, “I have never been able to do my hair, so I always spending time and money to get someone to do it. This brush has made my life sooo easy. I am able to dry and style my hair in 30 min, and it looks like professionally done! It’s light so you don’t get tired arms, and there are 4 different heads, making able to do different styles also I don’t need to use an iron anymore, it gets straight just with the brush. I recommend it.”