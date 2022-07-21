Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Eye Cream Is Only $18 On Amazon

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Flawless facial skin might come naturally to some but can feel like an impossible goal for others to achieve, especially around the eyes. This area of skin does a lot of moving and folding, so it’s no surprise that eye cream is one of the most used skincare products. Luckily, there’s an amazing hyaluronic eye cream that even Drew Barrymore has shown her appreciation for on Instagram!

Keeping a youthful appearance at nearly 50 years old is no small feat, but it’s one that Barrymore has accomplished with flying colors. Likely in no small part due to her skincare regimen which includes the Mario Badescu hyaluronic eye cream.

This hyaluronic formula can provide the skin around your eyes with the hydration it needs without sitting heavily on your face. With just a simple daytime application, your skin can be better hydrated, softer, and brighter than before.

Not only does this cream work wonders for Hollywood actresses, but it’s also affordable, coming in at just $18 for a half-ounce container. With this unbeatable price and exceptional ingredients, we can see why this cream has received over 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon!

With so many different skin care products on the market, it can be hard to find one that stands out from the crowd. Seeing what other beauty-seekers have to say can make all the difference. One happy purchaser said that just “a couple of uses” of this cream helped keep her under-eye skin from feeling dry and that she was able to “put makeup on with no worries.”

Giving your skin the best possible care is a worthwhile goal, but superior beauty products don’t have to break the bank. With this Drew Barrymore favorite, you can take care of one of the most crucial and strained parts of your skin for less. Snag yours today for less than $20 and give your face the hydration it deserves.