9 Fabulous Jean Jackets Inspired By Gigi Hadid That You Can Buy This Fall 

Jean jackets are a closet staple when it comes to fall fashion! — Just ask BFFs Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who’ve styled countless denim looks in different ways. Shop our top jean jacket picks!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As the fall season quickly approaches, jean jackets are falling back into fashion! The closet staple is something that never goes out of style — but, now that the weather is changing, you’ll see your favorite stars donning denim jackets more and more. From classic blue jean jackets to black denim jackets, and hooded denim jackets, shop our top nine picks, below!

One style star that loves to rock a head-turning jean jacket is Gigi Hadid. The supermodel, 25, has been spotted out in a slew of different styles, silhouettes, cuts, and colors. Gigi loves denim so much that she made it the theme of her 24th birthday party at the exclusive L’Avenue at Saks in New York City last year. The blonde beauty invited her A-list pals — Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Hailee Steinfeld, and of course, her sis Bella Hadid — to dress in double denim for her Big Apple bash.

Gigi showed up to her party in a light-washed denim jacket and loose-fitted, distressed jeans with subtle rips. She completed her look with a white cropped top and black Doc Martin boots. Her guests sported a number of different denim styles: Olivia wore an oversized denim jacket dress with a full zipper, Bella stunned in a jean corset and matching button-up, and Ashley rocked a belted oversized jean jacket — to name a few. These stars and more have us feeling denim-inspired, to say the least.

1. Levi’s Ex-boyfriend Flannel Lined Trucker Jacket

If you’re on the hunt for a light-washed denim jacket, then this flannel-lined “ex-boyfriend trucker jacket” by Levi’s is for you! This denim piece is more oversized than the brand’s traditional boyfriend fit. Levi’s calls it “an ideal outer layer,” meaning you can style this particular jacket in many ways. What sets this jacket apart from others is its unique lining — a gorgeous floral flannel material — which makes for a vintage look and cozy feel. It’s designed with an extra-relaxed silhouette and elongated hem to create an oversized look. $118, levis.com

2. Calvin Klein’s Colorblock Denim Jacket

A pop of color goes a long way, especially when wearing denim. This amazing light pink and red “color block” denim jacket by Calvin Klein is the definition of a statement piece. Made of 100% cotton, this western-style trucker jacket features a spread collar, two chest and side pockets, silver-tone hardware and long sleeves with button cuffs. Additionally, this head-turning denim jacket has a CK logo patch on its backside and silver hardware. If you’re someone who loves a stand-out piece in your wardrobe, this is the jacket for you! $110, amazon.com

3. Jessica Simpson’s Peony Denim Jacket

This jacket by Jessica Simpson is an absolute steal (and final sale on her website). Her “peony” jacket features the stunning flowers on its relaxed material (made of cotton, polyester, viscose, and elastane) in the color “Among The Wildflower.” It’s truly a one-of-a-kind statement denim jacket for any occasion. This particular piece is machine washable and features a pointed collar and front button closure. $35, amazon.com

4. Lucky Brand Women’s Tomboy Trucker Jacket

Black denim jackets are a must-have closet piece. Not only are they versatile, but they give an edgy flare to any outfit, during any season. That’s why we went straight to Lucky Brand for the best fit and style for your black denim jacket needs. This classic fit features 100% cotton material, dark hardware, and comes in the brand’s classic blue denim. It’s the perfect night-out jacket, that can be worn for almost any occasion. Don’t believe us? — Just check the glowing reviews! $82, amazon.com

5. Old Navy’s Distressed Jean Jacket

You can’t go wrong while shopping for denim at Old Navy. The clothing giant, that’s been producing quality denim since the early ’90s, is not only stylish, but it’s extremely affordable. We chose this classic denim jacket because of its contoured fit and banded hem, which includes adjustable button tabs at the back waist. This sky blue jacket features rayed rips and abrasions at the collar and front to create the ultimate, distressed, lived-in look. $42, oldnavy.com

6. Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

We are so down for this Superdown “rays rhinestone fringe jacket.” This statement piece will elevate any look with its silver beaded detail. A combination of mostly cotton and a bit of polyester, this light blue wash jacket is sure to turn heads. It’s high-low style and oversized fit is super flattering and allows for easy movement. As you may have noticed from its delicate design, this jacket is dry clean only. It’s also available at Revolve. $108, superdown.com

7. GRLFRND Cara Denim Jacket

GRLFRND denim always delivers. The brand’s Cara denim jacket, in light wash blue, features yellow horizon, ombre sleeves and a cropped silhouette. Other amazing details include, a spread collar, four front pockets, distressed detailing, button cuffs and a frayed hem. Although it’s selling out fast, you can find this jacket and other Cara styles from GRLFRND at Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Net-a-Porter, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and Nordstrom Rack. $90, amazon.com

8. ASOS Missguided Two-Piece Contrast Panel Denim Jacket

This Missguided color block jacket, sold at one of our favorite retailers, ASOS, gives a whole new meaning to denim jackets. It’s combination of pale pink and solid black colors makes it a unique piece to add to your wardrobe. It’s cropped fit allows for a statement ensemble to be worn underneath, without hiding your top, bottom, dress, or skirt. This jacket is made of ridged cotton to give off that “new-jacket” feeling. Additionally, this contrasting piece features dark seams and hardware, and a pink collar. $42, asos.com

9. WallFlower Women’s Dreamer Hooded Knit-Sleeve Denim Jacket

It wouldn’t be a denim jacket roundup without a hooded style. This dreamer denim jacket by WallFlower features knit sleeves and a matching hood with drawstrings. Its light washed grey denim includes darker distressed pockets and a matching bottom, along with silver hardware. Its combination of denim and knit material allows for this jacket to be dressed up or dressed down. It’s the perfect piece to complete your athleisure look! $45, amazon.com