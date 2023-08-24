Actress Inbar Lavi Teams Up With Saphira: Leading Haircare Brand That Uses Dead Sea Minerals

Image Credit: Saphira

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

To keep your hair soft, healthy, and hydrated, it is important to use the right products and we may have found just the right one for you. Saphira is a natural haircare brand that has infused nutrient-filled minerals from the Dea Sea into its products. With this as their unique identifier, Saphira has the ability to help people with hair growth, hydration, dandruff, psoriasis, eczema, and more.

The Dead Sea has so many unique qualities — it is filled with beneficial ingredients that can help people in their everyday lives. Many have utilized the benefits of the Dead Sea for years, but it has only been used in skincare and makeup brands — never applied to haircare. So, Saphira is the first haircare line to infuse minerals directly from the Dead Sea into premium haircare products. The Dead Sea is so beneficial for haircare because once it’s penetrated into the scalp, it can help with increased circulation, causing the hair to grow thicker.

Saphira is a wonderful brand and Inbar Lavi also saw the vision behind it. The actress came across Saphira in an organic way — while she was filming in Canada, Inbar was struggling to keep her hair under control, due to the humidity and uncontrollable frizz. Saphira was brought to her attention by a professional on set and she was instantly hooked. After looking into the brand in more depth, Inbar personally contacted customer service to learn more and connect with Founder and CEO Saphira Greenberg. The rest was history and now she is the Global Brand Ambassador.

“Saphira cares about their brand the same way they care for each other, remaining true to the company’s humble beginnings,” the Fauda actress said. “I am so deeply honored to be a part of Saphira’s brand story and help shine a light on their mission to bring confidence to those who have previously struggled with their relationship with their natural hair and embrace one’s authentic beauty inside and out. The right products make all the difference, and I am so thrilled to be able to share love for Saphira with the world.”

Keep scrolling to find some of our favorite Saphira products!

Mineral Mud Mask

The mud from the Dead Sea is filled with so many essential nutrients, so Saphira has utilized it. This Hair Mask will help you get your hair as shiny as could be — with no split ends! Use once a week and you’ll definitely be able to see a difference in the health of your hair. Get the Mineral Mud Mask for $19 on Amazon today!

Mineral Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner

If you’re really looking to transform your hair, using Saphira’s shampoo and conditioner can be your ticket to paradise. The shampoo and conditioner are saturated with the best minerals to ensure your hair is in the best condition it could be. Get the Mineral Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner for $56 on Amazon!

The One Leave-On Spray Mask

All you have to do is spray the leave-on mask after the shower and it instantly fights tangles, frizz and split ends all in one product. It’s so easy that you don’t even need to wash it out. It also acts as a color saver, a heat protectant and adds volume. Get The One Leave-On Spray Mask for $29 on Amazon!