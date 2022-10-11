You Can Transform Your Skin In Just 14 Days With This Sheet Mask Set That’s On Sale For Prime Day

Image Credit: Adobe

It’s the most wonderful day of the year – Prime Day, that is! Amazon is slashing prices left and right and we can’t help but fill our virtual carts to the brim with all the things we’ve been eyeing that are finally on sale. Fall is here and with it comes the harsh cold weather that can do quite a number to your skin. Thankfully, the I Dew Care Straight Chillin’ Sheet Masks are finally on sale for Prime Day and will help resolve any of the skin dryness or irritation brought on by the chilly weather.

I Drew Care Straight Chillin’ Sheet Masks: $24.80

The Straight Chillin’ masks by I Dew Care are aloe sheet masks that cool and soothe sensitive skin from redness and irritation. In each box, you’ll get 30 masks that use aloe, cucumber and lemon balm to work magic on your skin. The hygienic, tightly sealed container also includes a handy set of tweezers so you can easily pull out each individual mask.

The Straight Chillin’ Sheet Masks average an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars from nearly 2,000 raters. We can see why these masks get such good feedback from buyers as their main ingredients are vegan and completely natural. You can feel good about your purchase because each mask is biodegradable and comes in a recyclable package.

One impressed verified purchaser claims these masks are an ‘instant fav’ and writes the following in their 5-star review:

“I was wary of ordering a whole box of face masks I’d never tried before but thankfully they turned out to be great. Cooling on the face, moisturizing, the scent isn’t overpowering at all, and the box is easy to keep in your bathroom or wherever. I will order these again!”

Prime Day won’t be around for long so take advantage of this major discount and order some I Dew Care Straight Chillin’ Sheet Masks as a skin-friendly gift for friends, family or even yourself.