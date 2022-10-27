This ‘Holy Grail’ Cleansing Brush Works Just Like A Clarisonic (And It’s Only $25)

Image Credit: anetlanda / adobe stock

A proper skincare routine is essential for keeping your skin looking great and feeling healthy. Cleansing and exfoliating are crucial steps when it comes to healthy, glowing skin. Take your skincare routine to the next level by adding a top-notch cleansing brush.

Cleansing brushes put in the extra work that our hands alone can’t do by thoroughly cleansing your skin and providing much-needed exfoliation. Clarisonic is a top cleansing brush brand, and for good reason, but what if you could get that same quality attached to a more affordable price tag?

Meet the highly-rated Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regenerist that Amazon reviewers are calling the “holy grail item in my skin care routine.” This game-changing brush delivers the same incredible results as Clarisonic without putting a hole in your wallet.

Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regenerist: $26.86

This cleansing brush is designed by dermatologists to fully address your skin’s needs. This facial tool exfoliates the skin which leads to better absorption of your follow-up products (serums, moisturizers, oil etc.) and maximizes their hydrating effect.

Choose from two different speeds depending on your cleansing needs. Opt for the daily deep clean setting for everyday use like removing makeup or try the gentle exfoliation setting to give your skin a real thorough cleaning. Both options are gentle, making them fine to use on sensitive skin.

As we mentioned earlier, this brush is a great alternative for the pricier Clarisonic. It gives the same thorough cleansing at a lower price. Amazon reviewers agree, saying it’s the “Perfect dupe for Clarisonic:”

“I remember the rise of the Clarisonic brushes and how they were upwards of $200+ and I figured I’d never use a face brush. I’d seen a lot of dupes out there but never really settled on one. I saw an article in Marie Claire that raved about how the Regenerist was the best drug store find. (…) After 6 months of use, I’m obsessed with this spin brush and use it everyday!!”

See for yourself why this cheaper alternative is just the thing your skin needs. Add the Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regenerist to your skincare routine now while it’s on sale. Don’t wait too long because this deal won’t last forever.