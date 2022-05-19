Chrishell Stause Just Revealed The Summer Find She Can’t Live Without

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been binging Selling Sunset like the rest of us? This Netflix fave is fulfilling our reality show needs while giving us the summer fashion inspiration we desperately need. From selling houses to slaying looks, what’s not to love about the show? One of the stars, Chrishell Stause, is known for her glam looks and she recently gave us the lowdown on some of her summertime style favorites from Amazon.

One thing she mentioned that we absolutely love is this must-have glittery bag called the Mogor Triangle Bling Glitter Purse. This fun, designer-looking bag can be yours for the summer, and spoiler alert: it’s less than $20!

Chrishell included this Mogor Women’s Triangle Bling Glitter Purse in her list of vacation-ready must-haves, so you know it’s good. We’re obsessed with this rhinestone-embellished bag that’s a fun way to accessorize for the summer. The small statement purse is great for a brunch with the gals or a big night out. It’s the perfect size for holding your lipstick, phone, ID, keys, and other small essentials.

Of course, we all love a good summer tote bag, but sometimes you only need a little bag for those enjoyable events. You can pair this one with a cute simple top, high-waisted jeans, and sandals for a casual daytime look. For nighttime, you could wear it with a simple cocktail dress and heels to add some much-needed shimmer to your outfit.

Now you can keep everything you need close to you this summer with the trendy Mogor Women’s Triangle Bling Glitter Purse. You won’t have to compromise convenience for style when you have this bag in your accessory lineup. For under $20, this Chrishell-endorsed purse isn’t a hard sell.