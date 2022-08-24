Celebs Are Swapping Their Summer Sandals For These Shoes

Image Credit: Nadtochiy / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We know we’re not the only ones ready for fall fashion. It’s time for crisp fall breezes, comfy sweaters, our favorite pair of jeans—and of course—fall footwear. We’ve noticed some celebs like Kendal Jenner and Hailey Bieber rocking a chic shoe that we know will be all the rage this upcoming season: loafers.

Loafers are definitely an example of footwear that never goes out of style. These super chic Franco Sarto Women’s Carolynn Loafers are to die for. You can make this look all your own. Keep reading for details on how you can customize this must-have seasonal look.

These classic shoes make for a timeless look. Choose from black, navy or burgundy to pick the one that best matches your style and the outfit you’re putting together. Black goes with just about anything, and the other colors are just subtle enough to work with whatever your aesthetic goals are. The tassel and elevated platform bottom adds even more flair to the shoe.

These trendy loafers aren’t just stylish. They’re made with high-quality material and feature a rubber sole and eco-conscious lining. The flexible sole features ergonomic insoles using InFORMA comfort technology that contours to key pressure points for even more support.

Wear these autumn-approved kicks with your favorite ankle pants or wide-legged trousers for a business casual look or create a grungy glam look by wearing them with a dress and fishnets. There are so many ways to incorporate these shoes in an everyday look or dress them up.

Get ready for fall by snagging the must-have shoe of the season. Our favorite celebs may have gotten ahead of the game, but it’s not too late to catch up. Add these trendy yet timeless loafers to your closet to round out your fall wardrobe.