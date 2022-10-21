This Is The Fall Essential That Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing

Image Credit: dmitri_gromov / adobe stock

It’s time for pumpkin spice and everything nice. Whether you’re all business or keeping it casual, blazers are a fall fashion staple. Some of our favorite celebs have been seen rocking gorgeous autumn-colored, oversized blazers and honestly, we’re here for it.

Bring a bit of business casual flair to your wardrobe with this must-have blazer. We found this Retro Plaid Casual Blazer that just screams fall, and of course, we had to share the details with you.

Retro Plaid Casual Blazer: $47.98

This plaid blazer is a must-have addition to your fall wardrobe. Its oversized design is perfect for layering or for wearing as a light jacket on those warmer days. It’s lightweight and features a draped open-front and notch lapel collar. Even though it’s oversized, the blazer has a flattering slim fit that’s sure to compliment any look.

The price tag of this retro-looking blazer is under $50, making it an affordable addition. However, its high-quality will have your friends thinking you really spent big bucks on this stylish piece of outerwear.

Wear this blazer with your favorite jeans and booties for a business casual look or pair it with some trousers and mules for an all-business look. Plus, the plaid pattern can really add flair to an all-black or neutral-colored outfit.

Get your fall fashion lineup ready and be sure to add this must-have blazer to the mix. Add this super chic Retro Plaid Casual Blazer to your closet and start serving the ultimate business casual looks for fall.