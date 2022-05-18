Trend Alert! Get These Celeb-Approved Cargo Pants For Just $30

Image Credit: SplashNews

Some trends are just meant to come back. While we love our high-waisted skinny jeans, cargo pants are making a much-needed comeback. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Hillary Duff, and Hailey Bieber are embracing the return of cargo pants, and you too. These pants by MUMUBREAL will give you both style and comfort for just $30.

MUMUBREAL Women’s High Waist Cargo Jeans – Buy them on Amazon

These pants are both denim and high-waisted while still giving the baggy cargo-style we love. Another thing to love about them is the stylish and useful pockets. These pants give off a crossover of boyfriend jeans and cargo pants to give you the perfect combination of modern style and early 2000s chic.

Rock these bootcut pants with your favorite pair of sneakers and a graphic t-shirt for a casual look. We have a feeling this trend is here to stay, so you can pair it with a cropped sweatshirt when it’s time for winter wear.

There are so many looks you can create with these versatile pants. Get a pair now and you’ll soon be asking yourself, “How did these ever go out of style?”