Save 50% On Burberry Sunglasses In This Early Black Friday Sale

Now that Halloween’s out of the way we’re gearing up for the holiday season. From finalizing Thanksgiving dinner plans to getting a head start on Christmas shopping, there’s plenty to keep us busy during this time of the year.

Black Friday is typically the time to find everything on our wishlist for less, but it looks like Amazon is getting into the holiday spirit a little early, as shown by a rare Burberry sale. Sunglasses are an accessory for all seasons, and right now you can snag these chic Burberry BE4160 Sunglasses for nearly 50% off the original price of $205.

The Burberry brand has been creating high-quality luxury apparel and accessories since 1970, and their signature plaid pattern goes with just about any wardrobe. It adorns the temples of these sunglasses, so you can show off the brand’s iconic design and subtly enhance your holiday looks.

The glasses have a classic oversized design, giving a chic and modern look while not being too distracting. The frames are black and the lenses offer UV protection to shield your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays. As an added bonus, the glasses come with a two-year warranty so you’re covered just in case of any accidents. When you’re not wearing your shades, store them in the included snap-shut travel case that bears the recognizable Burberry check print.

You can save a ton on these timeless glasses and rock them year-round with your favorite outfits. This pair is great for everyday wear, so they’re sure to become one of your staple accessories. Get the quality you know and love, for less. Treat yourself or someone you love to an early holiday gift when you take advantage of this pre-Black Friday deal.