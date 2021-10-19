How To Dress Up As The Cast Of ‘Bridgerton’ This Halloween For Under $50

If you’re a fan of the hit Netflix show, ‘Bridgerton,’ then you’re in luck because we have the best DIY Halloween costumes for you!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Netflix series, Bridgerton, took the world by storm last year and it’s all anyone can talk about. Luckily, Halloween is right around the corner, and now you get to dress up as the characters from the show. The show takes place in the Regency era (1811 – 1820) in England and features clothing in the Victoria style.

From babydoll dresses to corsets, pastels, and more – we rounded up the best DIY costumes that you can recreate just in time for Halloween.

1. Milkone Regency Era Tea Ball Gown

You cannot go wrong with this full look that comes with a white empire waistline dress that is cinched with a pink satin bow. The set comes with elbow-length gloves, a tiara, a crystal and gold necklace, and matching earrings. $46, amazon.com

2. VEKDONE Women Plus Size Rococo Ball Gown

You will definitely be the star of the show in this pink gown with three-quarter sleeves, an embroidered bodice, and a low neckline. The dress is available in 5 different colors and is perfect if you want to be Queen Charlotte from the show. $43, amazon.com

3. Mieeyali Square Neck Floral Long Dress

We are loving this floral maxi which totally resembles the characters in the show. Even better, it can be reworn even after Halloween. It has a ruched neckline, an empire waist, and a sexy slit on the side of the leg, plus, it’s super trendy, so you can wear it in the spring too! $26, amazon.com

4. SATINIOR Lace Floral Bow Gloves

Complete any look you wear with a pair of these delicate, lace white gloves. The characters in the are always wearing the accessory and these are super cute and will go with any outfit you choose because they’re subtle. $8, amazon.com