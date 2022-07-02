This Is The Low-Key Summer Shoe That Everyone Is Wearing, Including Stars Like Camila Cabello

Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

You’ve probably noticed that everywhere you go there’s one shoe trend that has everyone walking in comfort especially celebrities. Slides have been gaining popularity over the years as the comfy get-up-and-go choice for celebs like Gigi Hadid and Lucy Hale and who can be seen rocking the trend. Slides are the perfect summer shoe for running errands or hanging by the pool but are they too casual?

Mtzyoa Braided Leather Sandals – Buy Them On Amazon

Ever wish slides were a little more sophisticated? Sure they’re super comfortable and practical for when you’re in a rush – you just slide them on and go, but you usually can’t wear slides to a nice dinner or your cousin’s wedding this summer, even though you want to. Elevate the look like Camilla Cabello did on a recent trip to Italy where she wore the cutest lavender braided slides. This similar pair of Mtzyoa braided leather sandals on Amazon will have you looking great and feeling like a celebrity this summer without the hefty price tag.

Comfy slides meet trendy sandals with these sandals. The rubber sole provides an excellent grip for walking near the pool or around town while the soft foam padding keeps your feet comfy with every step. These sandals have the same slip-on convenience of a regular slide but their hand-woven braided leather design elevates their overall look, making them perfect for almost any occasion.

Pair these slide sandals with a sundress or some shorts for a breezy afternoon stroll, wear them to the beach or pool or slip them on with some joggers for a quick trip to the store. Plus, there are 38 different styles and color options to choose to match your unique style.

Whether you’re walking around Italy taking in the sights, or you’re dancing the night away at your cousin’s summer nuptials, the Mtzyoa braided sandals will be the perfect fit for you. Everyone is wearing this low-key summer shoe and now you can too. Depending on the color and style you choose, you can get these sandals for as little as $22, so add a pair (or two) to your Amazon cart today.