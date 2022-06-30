These Comfortable Heels Are This Wedding Season’s ‘It Shoe’

Image Credit: Drobot Dean/Adobe

You don’t hear the words “comfortable heels” often, but for those looking for stylish yet pleasant feeling footwear, we’ve got you covered. The Braided Heeled Sandals are a must-have for the season, serving height and comfort all summer long. Shoppers say these wedge heels are perfect for the wedding season too. Best of all, you can get a pair for as low as $44 on Amazon.

Syktkmx Braided Heeled Sandals: $45 – Buy It On Amazon

Reading “comfortable heels” had us sold, but the Braided Heeled Sandals look as good as they feel. Featuring a rubber sole, a classic square open-toe design, fashionable braided straps and a fun block heel, these are the shoes of the summer. The double braided straps are a gorgeous decoration that also hugs your feet, helping them fit comfortably in the shoe. The heel is a flattering 3.5 inches, but thanks to the block heel design, they provide stabilization to the shoe to prevent you from slipping. The rubber sole is lined with a plush cushion, making these foot-friendly heels ideal for wearing all day. This sole won’t wear down or get wet from sweat either, so you can rock them all summer long.

You’ll feel confident and secure in these heels like you deserve. Available in 28 different colors, snag them in classic khaki, black or white to be wedding ready, or go for a light blue or lavender for the perfect vacation look. These go-to sandals come in sizes 5-11. For a price as low as $44, take the advice of one satisfied Amazon shopper who says she’s “Buying a second color now.”

Stick to style and comfort this season with the Syktkmx Braided Heeled Sandals. Pick your perfect color and size, and add them to your summer wardrobe for as low as $44 on Amazon before it’s too late.