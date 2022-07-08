You Can Get This Celebrity-Loved And Beach-Friendly Shoe On Amazon

Image Credit: Kristen / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. As we kick off the season, our summer wardrobe just isn’t complete without a pair of easy slip-on sandals to wear to the beach or pool. For many, the Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandal is the must-have sandal for those summertime events. The celebrity-favorite Arizona sandals are a common sight in Hollywood, with celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner regularly sporting them. Now, you can wear the waterproof version of the celeb-loved shoe on Amazon.

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal – Buy It On Amazon

When beach shoes from one of the most trusted sandal brands are on sale, you’ve got to run and grab them. Known for their high quality, comfort and style, these Arizona sandals are essential this summer – just ask your favorite celebs. Now you can rock these favorites with every poolside outfit.

Their waterproof and washable design makes these Birkenstocks ideal for beach and pool days. Thanks to their 100% synthetic material and an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, the sandals are comfortable enough to wear all day. Their light weight just adds to your comfort while also making packing and traveling with them a breeze. Take them on every vacation and beach getaway this summer without a hassle.

These waterproof Birkenstocks come in nearly 40 different colors, so the possibilities are endless. Keep your look classic with black, or pop out in a more vibrant color like yellow, blue, peach or orange. Best of all, these low prices mean you can grab more than one. Look trendy and stylish all summer in these celeb-approved shoes – even when heading to the water.

With almost 30,000 five-star ratings, shoppers are raving about the Birkenstock Sandals being their favorite summer sandals. One Amazon shopper loved them so much that she says, “I wear these shoes EVERYWHERE! … I’m buying more colors … you will not regret this purchase!”

These sandals may just be the shoe of the summer, and they’ll last you throughout the season and years to come. Get the same comfort, durability and quality as the celeb-favorite Arizona shoe, combined with waterproof and washable features for a steal on Amazon. Snag these essential summer Birkenstock sandals while you can.