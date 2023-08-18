Headed To Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour? You Need This Merch Under $40 For The Concert

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Beyonce has been taking the world by storm these last few months while on her Renaissance tour and tickets are a hot commodity. If you were one of the lucky ones that snagged a ticket to one of her upcoming concerts, then look no further because we have just what you need. Bey launched an Amazon storefront with exclusive Renaissance tour merch and the on Air Icon T-Shirt is the perfect outfit for your big night.

Get the Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Icon T-Shirt here for $35.

The black short-sleeve T-shirt ranges in size from small to 4X-Large and is the perfect addition to your concert look. On the tee is a picture of Beyonce in a plunging metallic dress that showed off major cleavage while her hair was tied up into a huge bun. On the back of the shirt, are a bunch of different symbols and graphics symbolizing each city on the world tour.

Even better, the T-shirt is unisex so you and your friends or significant other can rock matching shirts. Whether you style it with a pair of jeans, shorts, a skirt, or even wear it on its own as an oversized T-shirt dress, this shirt will do the trick. The best part is, if you buy it on Amazon ahead of time, you don’t have to wait in the merch lines at the concert which means more time having fun and watching the show in your seat.