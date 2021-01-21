This Workout Zip-Up Jacket Has Just As Many Reviews As Lululemon & Is On Sale For Just $41

Now that the weather’s cooling down, you may want to start exercising outdoors & we have the perfect zip-up jacket that’s just as good as Lululemon & is on sale for less than half the price!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

These days all we do is work and exercise from home and if you’ve been taking your workouts outdoors, it’s time to invest in a zip-up jacket that will keep you warm while you exercise in the cold. Luckily, the QUEENIEKE Women’s Sports Define Jacket Slim Fit is currently on sale for less than a quarter of the price of a Lululemon jacket and you can buy it right here.

Get the QUEENIEKE Women’s Sports Define Jacket Slim Fit here for $41.99.

Everyone is working from home and has barely left the house, which means all we wear is leisurewear and why spend money on any other prices than athleisure wear. The jacket is easy to pull on and off during breaks if you’re heading out for a run and then have a Zoom meeting right after. The jacket comes in a whopping 32 different colors and has over 3,300 positive reviews.

The jacket is made from 86% nylon and 14% spandex, which makes it super comfortable and stretchy. Plus, it has a high neck collar that keeps you warm and thumbholes that keep your sleeves in place. It’s breathable and lightweight, but still thick enough to keep you warm.