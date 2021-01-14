Make Any Room In Your Home A Gym With These 8 Best-Selling Yoga Mats Under $30 

Yogis, this one’s for you! Upgrade your equipment for the best yoga session with these top-rated mats that won’t break your bank!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As Teresa Giudice would say, “Namaste b**ches!” Whether you’re a seasoned posing pro, like the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, or you’re just getting started, we’ve got the best yoga mat selections for you to shop (below) — and, they’re all $30 or less!

If you’re the furthest thing away from getting your namaste on, we suggest you give it a try. Why? — For starters, Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle and more stars absolutely love yoga. They’re often spotted around LA with their personal mats in hand, either heading to a yoga class, or exiting a sweaty hot yoga session.

There are a number of incredible physical and mental benefits to doing yoga. Not only does it open up the body, such as the hips, to create more fluid movement, but it aids in strengthening the mind and soul. Stretching and doing various levels of yoga poses and combinations even helps in the recovery of certain injuries. However, you should always consult your doctor before trying anything at home.

Additionally, some stars even combine yoga with mediation, breathing exercises and other forms of fitness, including pilates, to maximize their workouts. Yoga can also be therapeutic in many ways. Teresa has credited yoga for changing her life. The Bravo star, who took up yoga while she served her 15-month prison sentence for fraud in 2015, also credited yoga for helping her get through her time behind bars. She fell in love with the fitness practice so much that, following her release in late December (2015), she began working toward her yoga certification.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S., many yogis are practicing their favorite poses from home. Enhance your workouts by shopping any of these best-selling yoga mats:

1. BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat & Carrying Strap

An Amazon No. 1 best-seller! This BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat & Carrying Strap is beloved by customers due to its thick, anti-tear comfort padding. With double sided non-slip surfaces, this mat comes with a high density slip resistant advantage to prevent injuries. All genuine BalanceFrom products are covered by a 100% BalanceFrom satisfaction guarantee and 2-year BalanceFrom warranty. This mat and free carrying strap comes in a variation of colors including red, purple blue, pink, grey and green. Prices may vary depending on color, however, all mats are under $25! This black mat is: $24, amazon

2. AmazonBasics Exercise Yoga Mat

You can’t go wrong with this AmazonBasics Exercise Yoga Mat! It’s great for both yoga and pilates and adds extra comfort with its 1/2 inch thick cushion foam. This mat, with a free carrying strap, is available for the same price in additional colors: red, grey, black, blue, green, and pink. $21, amazon

3. Everyday Essentials Anti-Tear Yoga Mat Plus Knee Pad & Carrying Strap

Another great piece of equipment is this Everyday Essentials Yoga Mat. So many customers love this particular mat because it comes with a free carrying strap, as well as a knee pad for those more difficult yoga poses. It also comes in blue, purple, red, green, pink, and black. However, prices vary by color. This red mat is a steal: $21, amazon

4. ProsourceFit Yoga/Pilates Mat With Comfort Foam & Carrying Strap

This high-rated ProsourceFit Yoga & Pilates Mat With Comfort Foam is perfect for your next yoga session — or, it makes for a great gift to a fellow yogi pal! It’s extra-thick foam allows you to perform the most intense moves and poses with comfort. Additionally, it contains non-slip and water-resistant materials. Other colors (blue, green, black, aqua and grey) vary by price. Along with a free carrying strap, this ProsourceFit mat includes a limited lifetime warranty. $23, amazon

5. Retrospec Solana Non-Slip Foam Yoga Mat

This Retrospec Solana Non-Slip Foam Yoga Mat is something special. First things first, Retrospec describes this as an ideal mat for both women and men. — It’s crucial that we don’t leave the male yogis out of this! Yes, men love yoga too! Its Solana firm 1/2-inch extra thick foam helps prevent injuries and alleviates stress on pressure points such as joints, hips, hands, and knees. For the more health conscious yogis, this particular mat is Bpa free and free of Phthalate, heavy metals and latex. $30, amazon

6. Clever Non-Slip Yoga Mat

Everyone loves Clever’s Non-Slip Yoga Mat. It’s wider and longer than the average yoga mat, and it’s designed to withstand the toughest and sweatiest floor workouts. This mat contains grippy material that’s extra-thick so you can feel stabilized and comfortable in your next down dog position. It comes in a variety of colors (such as, blue, dark blue, grey, black, purple, olive green and mint leaf green) , all of which are the same price! $30, amazon

7. NewMe Instructional Yoga Mat

This NewMe Instructional Yoga Mat needs no introduction — just look at it. NewMe created a larger yoga mat (24″ wide x 68″ long) with 70 instructional poses (names plus illustrations), which is a great tool for beginners. Additionally, it features non-slip material, thick padding and it’s made of earth-friendly materials. This mat is available in orange, red, blue, black, pink and green for the same price. $30, amazon

8. FBSPORT Eco-Friendly Non-Slip Yoga Mat With Storage Bag

Last, but certainly not least is this FBSPORT Yoga Mat. We chose this mat because of it’s detailed ingredients and high-quality fibers — along with its free carrying strap and storage bag. It’s waterproof, and features three layers of high-rebound, high-density material: anti-tear mesh, an anti-skid bottom and a non-slip top layer. Additionally, It’s made of Eco-friendly TPE premium material, and it’s easy to clean. Other colors, which include pink, grey and three shades of blue, vary by price. $28, amazon