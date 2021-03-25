These Workout Tank Tops Have Over 16,000 Reviews & Are Perfect For Exercising Outside

Now that we can workout outside, these tank tops with large cutouts on the sides to encourage airflow are the perfect option & they’re under $30.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best workout tops for women should fulfill multiple prerequisites: feel soft and breathable, yet still, be complementary to your figure. Well, we’ve found workout tops that offer all of the above: icyzone’s Workout Tank Tops, which come in a pack of three for $23.99. That’s about $8 per tank top, which comes in combinations of three different colors — you can pick the combo you want on Amazon! There are multiple colors: black, grey, blush, grape, sky blue, burgundy, mist, pistachio green, white, and so forth.

Get icyzone’s Workout Tank Tops (a pack of three) here for $23.99.

These workout tank tops are designed in a way that is feminine yet still emphasizes your toned arms (perfect for an impromptu selfie session post-workout inside your home). The tops are armless, but the armholes don’t uncomfortably cramp around your armpits; rather, these tank tops feature an “exaggerated armhole design” so that the top falls comfortably on your body and doesn’t trap sweat. The cutout design also gives you a chance to show off whatever cute sports bra you’re wearing underneath!

The front of these workout tank tops features a high crew neckline that is both trendy and functional since it snugly keeps everything tucked in. The backs have a racerback design, giving you yet another opportunity to flaunt a stylish sports bra.

Not only do these workout tops look good, they feel good. They’re made of 70 percent polyester and 30 percent rayon — so, it’s super soft — and have flat-lock stitching and bonded seam to reduce chafing, according to the tops’ Amazon page. The fabric is also thin and lightweight, and will keep you dry since it is “sweat-wicking.” You won’t feel like you’re trapped — or drowning — in these workout tops after an invigorating HIIT set in your living room.

These tops are seriously loved on Amazon — in fact, they’re a No. 1 bestseller on the shopping website! The tank tops have a 4.4 out of 5 star rating, based on an overwhelming number of reviews (over 16,000, to be precise). “LOVE LOVE LOVE these tanks! They are exactly as expected and pictured,” one happy customer wrote in the reviews, while another person wrote, “Okay, so I love these tops. They are very comfortable material and are great for working out.” To get a better idea of how these workout tops from icyzone may look on you, click through the many photos of customers modeling the tops on Amazon!