Get Holiday Shopping Done Early With These Under $200 Watches At 50% Off On Amazon

Holiday gift shopping can be a hectic and overly stressful time for us all. Coming up with the “perfect” gift idea for your bestie, boss, mom, or whoever is sometimes a daunting task when you want to give a meaningful present that they’d use, plus one that has style – but without spending a fortune. Well, thanks to the holy grail of deals at Amazon plus your style friends at HollywoodLife, we’ve rounded up a handful of beautiful wrist watches that you definitely should consider gift-giving this upcoming holiday season.

Available right now, Amazon has a slew of designer women’s watches that are on sale at 50%, allowing you to get your holiday shopping done way ahead of time (and beat the last-minute anxieties!) Choose from name brands like Michael Kors, Guess, and more to give your mom, sister, or best friend a beautiful watch for the holidays that they’ll think you spent a fortune on. Spend just under $200 for a gorgeous, stylish watch to give as a very meaningful gift the receiver will never forget this Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanza, or whatever you are celebrating. Shop these stunning styles below!

1. Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch

This stunning bracelet watch by Anne Klein screams elegance, and it’s under $100! As it’s a bracelet watch, it is thin and delicate, and won’t feel like you’re wearing a bulky or heavy watch. It’ll certainly stand out as the perfect accessory to any business-professional look, or even a more casual outfit. This watch has a Japanese quartz movement and comes in this stunning rose gold color with green dial color or eleven other finishes and colors. $65, amazon.com

2. GUESS Women’s Stain-Resistant & Silicone Watch

Again with Japanese quartz movement, this imported, stylish Guess watch is a must-have. Instead of having just the time on its face, it offers day and date functions as a stand-out feature as well, so you’ll know the day of the week, the exact date of the month AND the exact time. Clearly, it’s the perfect watch to give for that friend of yours who’s always late and has no idea what day of the week it even is (come on, we all have that friend!) The silicone strap is stain-resistant, and it provides lightweight comfort to the wrist. Best of all, the watch is water-resistant up to 165 feet, and it comes in multiple colors like this navy and rose gold, as well as white or pink. Talk about getting the most bang for your buck! $125, amazon.com

3. Invicta Women’s Angel Crystal- Accented Watch

Give the gift of luxury without even spending $100 with this stunning watch from Invicta! This round, quartz-movement watch has a crystal-set bezel and heart-shaped design and has luminous hands and dial features. It’s 34 mm gold, ion-plated and stainless steel, and again – is waterproof! This watch is suitable for swimming and even snorkeling, so it would make the perfect gift for any water-lover. $60, amazon.com

4. Citizen Two-Tone Sport Watch

You’ll be sure to make your best friend or whoever’s holiday with this multi-functioning, light-powered Citizen watch. It converts any light it is exposed to into energy, and constantly recharges in any light – allowing it to run forever, without any battery changes ever! Water-resistant for recreational water sports, this sleek watch has a silver and gold two-toned exterior, with a stainless steel bracelet and Japanese quartz movement. It offers a date display and luminous hands as well, ensuring you’ll always know the time and date in style. $195, amazon.com

5. Michael Kors ‘Bradshaw’ Women’s Watch

It’s no surprise Michael Kors has become a mega-popular designer in fashion, and he definitely has some super chic watches in his collection. This MK ‘Bradshaw’ stainless steel watch is the perfect gift and offers so much for under $200. It’s made with scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, and the rose gold tint is graceful and just the right amount of “trendy” – making it versatile for so many looks. The quartz movement display has a rose gold dial, and the bracelet band is comfortable with a secure closure clasp. Once again, this glam watch is waterproof so bring it along with any tropical vacation or water adventure. $168, amazon.com

Get a stress-free head start on your holiday shopping this year with any of these five, 50% off luxury watches. The special ladies in your life will thank you time and time again (get it?), and will be sure to love one of these gorgeous timepieces this holiday season!