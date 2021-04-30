7 Of The Most Comfortable & Chic Leather Sandals To Wear This Summer

Summer is upon us which means it’s time to break out the sandals! So, go get a pedicure & then get shopping because we have the comfiest & chic leather sandals for you!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sandals aren’t always super comfy. They tend to make blisters appear, rub in between the toes, and don’t offer much arch support. However, there are definitely several on the market that are both chic and comfortable that you will live in this summer! Lucky for you, we at HollywoodLife have rounded up the best leather sandals for women right here for you to do all your shopping.

You can hit the beach, go to brunch or simply go out for a walk in these comfortable leather sandals, that also are all at an affordable price point. Get your credit cards ready, because these shoes are going to be your go-to choices for comfort and style this summer!

1. Free People Women’s Sant Antoni Slide

Soft leather is key when it comes to choosing a comfortable pair of leather sandals. Free People’s shoes are always made with top-notch materials that are soft and supple for your feet. These Sant Antoni Slides are designed with a stylish asymmetrical strap and then a toe hole. Made from cowhide leather, these shoes have a rubber heel patch at the leather sole and a slight heel for a little lift. Plus, these leather sandals come in 6 vibrant colors, including a black leather, light brown leather, and even purple leather! $58, amazon.com

2. Circus by Sam Edelman Women’s Iggy Slide Sandal

Do you want style? Check. Do you want comfort? Check. The Iggy Slide Sandals from Circus By Sam Edelman are a playful, vibrant sandal that will be your go-to all summer long. Featuring two ruched straps, these flat leather sandals are a fashion staple that mimics the super popular ruched handbag everyone is styling these days! If you want all-day comfort that also lets your personality shine through your style, these slides are for you. Plus, they come in a hot pink confetti color, metallic gold, and basic ivory! $69, amazon.com

3. SCHUTZ Women’s Fairy Slide Sandals

Comfort meets chic with the SCHUTZ Women’s Fairy Slide Sandals! These slip-on sandals with an open toe feature a knotted thick leather strap over the foot. Now, usually, a leather strap indicates rubbing and blisters. However, with these sweet sandals, the strap has a soft cushioned padding that offers the ultimate comfort. While they might be a little bit of a splurge, these leather sandals will be your favorites summer after summer. $98, bloomingdales.com

4. Steve Madden Keys Sandal

Steve Madden always designs with comfort and functionality in mind, while also keeping things young, stylish and playful. The Keys Sandal is perfect for styling up on sunny days. This leather pair is fashioned with a flat design and gladiator-style straps that lace up the leg for on-trend fashion. These sandals come in three summery colors, including black, white, and tan. $54, dsw.com

5. Sam Edelman Women’s Gigi Classic Flat Sandal

Bring it back to basics with this simple yet cute and goes-with-everything leather sandal. The Gigi Classic Flat Sandal by Sam Edelman is a thong sandal with an adjustable ankle strap and croc-embossed insole. The soft leather means minimal rubbing and blistering and the skinny simple strap means you can match these sandals with just about anything in your closet. $52, amazon.com

6. Seychelles Bitsy Woven Flats

Did someone say so cute?! The Seychelles Bitsy Woven Flats from Anthropologie brings a new level of style to your closet. These huarache-inspired flats bring easy-breezy elegance to all your seasonal looks. Match them with frayed jean shorts and a crop top for a night out, a tunic and boyfriend jeans for brunch, or a bikini and sundress for the beach! So versatile, so comfortable, and so fashionable. These leather sandals are a must-have! $90, anthropologie.com

7. TOMS Women’s Lexie Canvas Ankle-High Sandal

TOMS is known for its comfortable yet fashionable slip-on flats, and that certainly extends to their sandals. These Lexie Canvas Ankle High Sandals are a gladiator-inspired sandal with an ankle strap and adjustable metal buckle. The cushioned leather footbed provides light cushioning and comfort, while they are also lined with soft leather. Plus, with every pair of shoes you purchase, TOMS® will give a new pair of shoes to a child in need. It doesn’t get much better than that! $30, amazon.com