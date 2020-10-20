The Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Keychain That Celebs Love Is On Sale For Just $39

If you want to listen to music anytime, anywhere, then this Bluetooth speaker keychain is the perfect accessory for you & it’s on sale for just $39!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to listening to music, there are so many different ways to jam out to your favorite songs but now it has never been easier thanks to the JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker which is currently 43% off. The speaker is a tiny circle that has a keychain clip at the top so you can simply attach it to your bag or your belt loop and have music with you on the go. Luckily, it’s on sale for just $39.99 so you save $30!

Get the JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker here for $39.95.

Not only do over 13,000 customers on Amazon swear by the speaker, but some of our favorite celebrities do as well. Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is just one of the stars who doesn’t leave the house without her JBL speaker clipped to her purse or the belt loop of her jeans so she can play music wherever she goes.

The speaker is great for traveling because it doesn’t take up any space and all you have to do is clip it on and go. It makes it easier to not forget it and whether you’re heading to a party, a picnic, or just want to play music while you’re on a walk, you can. The speaker is available in 12 different colors from neutrals to bold bright hues so there’s something for everyone – no matter what your style is.

The best part about the speaker is that it’s IPX7 waterproof and allows you to play 10 full hours of playtime thanks to the 1000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery. It has a built-in noise and echo-canceling speakerphone which lets you answer calls with the click of a button. It connects to all your smart devices including your phones and tablets via Bluetooth. Plus, it’s super waterproof so you don’t have to worry about the rain and you can fully immerse it in the water which makes it fabulous for hanging in the pool or at the beach.