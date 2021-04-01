6 Comfortable & Stylish Wire-Free Bras Like Kendall Jenner’s To Wear This Spring

We’re moving more now that its spring & you’ll want the best wire-free bras that’ll move with you, just like how Kendall Jenner turns bras into an accessory!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The ushering-in of spring is, metaphorically speaking, a big release. We’re stripping off heavy layers to welcome the sun, which is also remaining in the sky longer now that our daily itineraries are no longer being held captive by a sunset that happens before five p.m. It’s only appropriate that your bra is just as freeing. That means it’s time to lose the stiff wire and check out the best wire-free bras inspired by the lingerie queen herself: Kendall Jenner.

Kendall’s closet is the embodiment of LA fashion, which has an unsaid mantra that one shouldn’t try too hard to be cool. This attitude reflects in her lingerie choices, too. She has sported many wire-free bras that allow her to move and live in the moment, all while looking stylish while doing it, whether she’s doing a workout (hence the sporty green bralette above) or dancing at a festival (i.e. the sheer lace bralette she once wore to Coachella below).

Kendall Jenner wore a wire-free, black floral lace bralette to Coachella in 2016. We listed a similar bra below! [Instagram/@kendalljenner]

With COVID-19 vaccines becoming increasingly available and the promise of socialization on the horizon, it’s especially a perfect time to pick up a few wire-free bras. You want to be comfy (but cute) as you’re out enjoying the world again!

1. Alo Yoga’s Alosoft Gratitude Bra

For a near-replica of the sports bra Kendall wore to her recent pilates class, we suggest the Alosoft Gratitude Bra in the mint green shade of “honeydew.” This bra is proof that you don’t need to pick between support (which wire bras are associated with) and comfort. This bra will keep your ta ta’s in place as you do light cardiovascular activity, like a yoga session or walk down the street to grab a smoothie. Alo Yoga is especially famous for its super soft fabric, so it won’t feel like your bosom is suffocating underneath the secure bra — which, unfortunately, is an issue with many sports bras. Pair this with Alo Yoga’s High-Waist Alosoft Highlight Legging in the same “honeydew” color to complete the look. $54, aloyoga.com

2. Savage x Fenty’s Floral Lace Racerback Bralette

To recreate Kendall’s 2016 Coachella look pictured above, we of course had to turn to the No. 1 carrier for the cutest lace lingerie pieces: Savage x Fenty. This bralette from Rihanna’s famous undergarments bra is worn like a halter top and even comes with adjustable elastic straps. It’s comfort and sex appeal, combined into one! This bra is also available in six other seductive colors: grey pearl, honey nude, pink rose quartz, unicorn lavender pink, deep periwinkle blue and navy blue. $40, savagexfenty.com

3. Warner’s Women’s Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra

For our no-fuss shoppers who just want a bra to disappear underneath their white tee — no frills, no lace — this is the bra for you. This nude-toned bra won’t clash with your sheer tops and is designed with comfort in mind, being made of 94 percent nylon and six percent spandex. Plus, look how smooth the bra is: no bulging cups, wires or other details that would annoyingly poke through a shirt! $20, amazon.com

4. Bali Women’s Double Support Wirefree Bra

Going wire-free doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice sexiness, though. This bra’s white satin and dainty lace detailing — all topped off by a classic ribbon — will make you feel like you just slipped into The Bachelor‘s Fantasy Suite (or, your honeymoon suite). Don’t let the cute aesthetics fool you: this is a heavy-duty bra that accommodates sizes between 34B to 48DD. $15, amazon.com

5. Hanes Women’s Cozy Bra

Think of this as the sweatpants version of a bra! If you’re looking for ULTIMATE comfort — meaning not even clasp hooks or spaghetti straps with a tendency to fall down your shoulders — this bra was designed for you. This bra is made of “cool comfort wicking” fabric and features a “Comfort Flex Fit” that contours to your natural body shape. It’s the perfect bra for a day of running errands, or for enjoying wine on a cozy night-in with your friends. $10, target.com

6. Just My Size Women’s Pure Comfort Lace Plus Size Bra

Not all wire-free bras are itty-bitty lace bralettes. Case in point: this plus-size bra from Just My Size, which has nearly 1,400 reviews on Amazon. The bra — which features a lovely floral embellishment along the front — runs in sizes X-Large to 1X. You won’t be dying to rip off your bra the moment you get home, since it’s made of 93 percent nylon and seven percent spandex. No stiff or itchy fabric here! $12, amazon.com