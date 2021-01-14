This $40 Shower Head With 1k Reviews Filters The Water To Help Soften & Hydrate Your Skin & Hair

The new year is upon us & what better way to start over fresh than with a shower head that has a built-in water filter & is just $40?

When it comes to the water that comes out of our showerheads in our apartments or homes, most of the time it’s contaminated. The toxins in the water can be harmful to your skin and hair, which is why the PRUGNA LED Shower Head with Hose and Shower Arm Bracket is perfect. It’s an easy and affordable way to filter the water and provide you with soft, smooth, healthy hair and skin, plus, it costs just $39.99.

Get the PRUGNA LED Shower Head with Hose and Shower Arm Bracket here for $39.99.

The showerhead filters the water and gets rid of up to 99% of harmful toxins including chlorine. Once the water is purified, you will notice an improvement in your dry skin, the amount of oil your skin produces, hair loss, and so much more. Even better, the showerhead has a micro nozzle that saves about 30% of water without having to sacrifice the supreme water pressure. It easily connects and just takes minutes, plus, it comes equipped with a 59-inch shower hose and a shower arm bracket.

There’s a reason why over 1,000 people gave this showerhead positive reviews and it’s because it really works. One satisfied customer wrote, “It works, the beads inside don’t spin around, but the light is nice and provides strong pressure. Moved to a place that has very lousy water pressure and bought a second one of these because it works, great price, and made a garbage shower seem like a normal regular one. Also the lights helped when the power went out.”