Get An Extra Oomph Of Brightening While Cleansing Your Face With These Vitamin C Face Washes

Your daily face wash just got an upgrade with some of our amazing antioxidant-filled options below!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t started incorporating some form of Vitamin C into your skincare routine, you may be missing out on one of the most potent ingredients that have also been proven extremely effective. One great way to ease your way into trying out this amazing, protective ingredient is by checking out some of our Vitamin C cleanser options below. These cleansers are gentle enough for daily use and in addition to Vitamin C, contain a great blend of ingredients to not only rid your skin of dirt and impurities but are also filled with antioxidants and superfoods so your skin will feel refreshed and not stripped dry of any natural oils.

1. goPure Vitamin C Facial Cleanser

This gentle face wash is made with Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, and Rosehip oil to gently cleanse, remove pore-clogging toxins, makeup, and impurities, all while hydrating the skin. Great for all skin types, this cleanser is also cruelty-free and its main ingredient will help strengthen and protect the skin against further damage. $20, amazon.com

2. IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Use this creamy, hydrating cleanser to remove impurities and emulsify makeup on a daily basis. This liquid cleanser also contains daily vitamins to help revitalize, high levels of antioxidant Vitamin C to brighten and hydrate, and a vitamin A derivative to boost radiance and heal sun-damaged skin. $32, amazon.com

3. ROC Revive +Glow Gel Cleanser

From everyone’s favorite retinol-based skincare system comes this invigorating gel cleanser. After just one use, you will see an instant glow while dirt and oils are thoroughly dissolved, leaving behind visibly smooth and refreshed skin. This formula has a slight citrus scent and with regular use, you will also notice improved tone and texture. $10, amazon.com

4. Nabia Vitamin Cleansing Foam

If you prefer a foam-based cleanser, this gentle wash is a great option. Made with natural ingredients, this cleanser will effectively dissolve dirt and remove dead skin cells without stripping the skin, leaving the skin feeling fresh and clean. This cleanser is also suitable for all skin types, has a refreshing citrus scent, and is free of artificial fragrance, parabens, and sulfates. $9, amazon.com

5. OZ Naturals Vitamin C Face Wash

Ideal for both men and women, this is the perfect everyday cleanser to keep your skin radiant and glowing all year long. It has a powerful and effective combination of vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, and other premium superfoods to brighten and deeply cleanse the skin without stripping it dry. You can also enjoy the amazing protection this cleanser will provide from everyday exposure to UV rays and pollutants. $16, amazon.com

6. Concentrated Naturals Store Vitamin C Daily Face Wash

This is another great daily face wash, that in addition to cleansing, will help brighten and even out the complexion for more youthful-looking skin. With antioxidants, brighteners, and hydrators, this wash may also help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and discolorations while removing dirt, impurities, and even makeup. $18, amazon.com

7. TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Cleanser

This uber-popular facial cleanser is a four-star+ rated and best-selling daily facial cleanser. This is formulated to be a gentle cleanser that will suds away debris without stripping skin, refine tone and texture with its antioxidant-rich formula, and even has a dash of blemish fighters to help control and reduce future breakouts. $16, amazon.com