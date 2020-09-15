This $39 Sanitizing Wand Eliminates 99% Of Germs On Your Phone & Jewelry

In a time when all we care about is disinfecting, what better way to get rid of all the germs on your phone & jewelry than with a handheld sanitizing wand! This particular tool is only $39 & you can shop it right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, we are in month six of the coronavirus pandemic and our entire worlds have changed. We’re wearing masks and face coverings, carrying hand sanitizer with us everywhere we go and are constantly aware of germs and bacteria. When it comes to germs, a few things that we are constantly touching are our phones, jewelry, and headphones. Instead of carrying wipes with you, why not kill germs once and for all with a sanitizing wand.

This UV Wand by GAKUS which is being sold on Amazon is actually life-changing and the best part is, it’s currently on sale for $39, with the original retail price being $45. The sanitizing wand is quick, easy, and convenient as it uses UV light to disinfect 99.99% of germs. It’s handheld and can be used on pretty much every surface from your purse to your bed to your electronics. All you need to do is turn on the UV light, swipe the wand on the surface for nine seconds, and voila – your stuff will be sanitized.

The best part is, the light is non-toxic and doesn’t leave behind any residue or odor. It is not recommended to use the light on the human body or pets as it can cause long-term damage. The wand is portable, lightweight, and can be thrown in your purse so you can sanitize pon the go – anytime, anywhere! Plus, it has a wristlet handle that keeps it in place on your wrist while you’re disinfecting. It has a lifespan of over 10,000 hours and it requires four AA batteries, which are not included. You can’t go wrong with this UV light wand and you better act fast as you can’t beat this amazing deal price!