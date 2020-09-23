Get A Salon-Worthy Gel Manicure At Home With This UV Lamp That’s On Sale For Just $18

Considering we’re all stuck at home during quarantine, going to the nail salon may be tough which is why we love this UV lamp which allows you to get a fabulous manicure at home & it’s currently on sale for just $18!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being in quarantine has stopped us from doing a bunch of things we love including going to the nail salon, but luckily, you can get a salon-worthy manicure in the comfort of your own home thanks to this UV lamp. The SUNUV Gel UV LED Nail Lamp retails for $26 but it’s currently on sale at Amazon for just $18.40. The lamp is used to cure your nail polish, dry it, and keep it in place, plus, it works with all gel nail polishes.

The best part about the UV lamp is that it has a removable bottom tray which also makes it great for pedicures as it can be cleaned and moved to fit your feet. The lamp has 30 LED beads, a smart sensor, and a timer, with three timing settings – 5 seconds, 30 seconds, and 60 seconds. All you have to do is set the timer you want, sit back, and relax while your nails dry.

One of the main reasons why we love this UV lamp so much is that it doesn’t require batteries and once you’re done using it, you can just unplug and store it away, as it’s small enough to fit into storage. While the machine doesn’t come with gel nail polish, you can buy the colors you like separately and they will be compatible with the lamp. There’s no drying time once your nails have been cured and using the lamp cuts your manicure time in half. You definitely do not want to sleep on this deal!