Buy This $29 Antenna Once & Basically Get Free Cable For Life

Even if you’re breaking up with your cable provider, there’s an easy way to still get most of your favorite channels, basically for free.

This $29 antenna plugs into your TV and instantly picks up more than a dozen channels that you can watch in full HD or 4K quality. Antennas used to be big and bulky, but we love the sleek and slim design of this rounded digital antenna. Set it on your entertainment unit or mount it to a wall. The antenna has an 80-mile range to pick up all your local networks, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and more. You’ll even be able to get The CW, to watch your favorite shows like Riverdale and The Flash for free.

Unlike a cable subscription, where you have to pay a pricey bill every month, this antenna costs less than the price of two movie tickets and gets you access to all the major networks for free. In addition to the main entertainment networks, the antenna can also pick up PBS, Univision, and other local news and weather stations (depending on where you live). Because it’s a digital antenna, it uses a built-in signal-boosting amplifier to pick up all the different channels — no fussing with wires here.

Our tip: try out the antenna in different parts of the room to see where you get the best signal. It’ll work even if it’s tucked behind your TV but you want to make sure there’s a window close by so it’s not completely boxed in, especially behind bookcases or thick walls, which could impede the signal strength.

If you’re thinking of cutting the cord, you don’t have to be left without cable. Pick up this best-selling digital TV antenna and keep all the channels you love, for less.