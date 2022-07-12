Prime Day Deal Alert! This 2-In-1 TikTok Beauty Hack Is Under $8

Image Credit: goodluz/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always looking for ways to minimize steps in our beauty routine. So much so that we often sacrifice the outcome for the sake of convenience. Luckily, we found a product that delivers expediency and stellar results. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer makes our makeup routine quicker and gives us a radiant and refreshed look like never before. It’s so good that it’s gone viral all over TikTok.

It gets even better. The concealer behind the viral TikTok beauty hack is less than $10 right now on Amazon, so there’s no need to overspend to upgrade your beauty. Does it get any better than that?

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer has TikTokers raving. The 2-in-1concealer erases the look of dark circles, while correcting redness. That’s not all, though, as this concealer also works to brighten dull skin. TikToker @coconutcathy showed us how to get the perfect bright pink undereye with this Maybelline lifesaver.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Get the youthful look of your dreams with this anti-aging concealer. Infused with Haloxyl, it helps remove fine lines, acne, redness and dark circles. Get ready for a radiant and refreshed look, especially around your eyes. Simply apply the age rewind concealer under your eye, then dab into your skin to blend in. Voila – an instant radiant and refreshed face.

Create your picture-perfect canvas with this TikTok hack. It’s available in 16 different shades, giving a wide variety of options for every skin type. If you have other Maybelline products like highlighter, bb cream or foundation, this product is definitely for you. Not only does the concealer work wonders for the undereye area, but it also provides great scar coverage.

This multi-use concealer acts as an instant eraser and offers a 12-hour moisturizing wear. With over 100,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, it’s no surprise it’s gone viral on TikTok. Shoppers say the Maybelline concealer “stands up to all the reviews”, and that they “recommend anyone adding this concealer to your makeup collection.”

Thanks to this viral TikTok, you can make your makeup routine ten times easier with the Maybelline 2-In-1 concealer. Get ready to have the ultimate picture-perfect look. For just $7, transform your makeup. We’d hurry though; a great deal like this won’t last long.