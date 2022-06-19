These $20 Gold-Filled Earrings Can Withstand Swim, Sweat, Sleep And More

Image Credit: Floral Deco/Adobe

One style of earrings you can always count on is hoops. No matter the day or time, they are sure to always be in style. But not all hoops are created equal, and oftentimes your go-to pair ends up losing its luster and shine. Lucky for your ears, you can score a pair of hoops that are trusted by hundreds to stand the test of time, for less than 20 bucks.

Small Gold Hoop Earrings: $18.99 – Get them on Amazon

Constructed from hypoallergenic materials and handmade with 14k gold-filled wire, these adorable hoops are safe for even the most sensitive ears. The edges are carefully hand-polished, so no worries about them being sharp or scratching your skin. The light yellow gold color makes them an easy replacement for even your most expensive pairs and a perfect match to your other gold jewelry.

These earrings are just dainty enough to be noticeable yet remain minimalistic. They are lightweight for ultimate comfort and can be worn in your first and second holes, or even your daith piercing. They are super easy to care for and can be polished with a warm cloth. Read what this reviewer has to say about these must-have earrings:

“I love these so much! They are so dainty and hug your earlobes perfectly. I received them three days ago and have worn them consistently since. I don’t even feel them when I sleep and my hair doesn’t get caught on them in the shower. So cute and a great buy!”

It shouldn’t cost you big bucks to get a stylish and reliable pair of earrings. At less than $20 on Amazon, these hoops are a deal that you can’t pass up. Get yours now. Your ears and your pockets will be thankful for the upgrade.