Functional & Flirty – This Athletic Skirt Is Now Stylish Streetwear

Image Credit: Natalia/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Comfort and style are a recipe for success. Are you ready to mix these two in your everyday summer wardrobe? We’ve got you covered. This tennis skirt is the ultimate serve – full pun intended.

BALEAF Tennis Skirt – Buy It On Amazon

Cozy and chic, we see why this look is trending. Whether you’re going to the gym, running errands or dressing up for a girl’s night out, this fun skirt is the perfect go-to. The best part of all? You can score this skort for as low as $23.

This BALEAF athletic skirt gives the best of both worlds. Thanks to the polyester and spandex material, it’s easy to move around in, but also the cutest streetwear staple. The elastic closure helps make this skirt even more functional and comfy, adding just the right amount of stretch. Move freely thanks to the two-layer design.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

With the built-in shorts underneath this skirt, you won’t have to worry about keeping things covered. Even better, the double-layer gusset keeps them from riding up or pinching. Perfect for this summer heat, the moisture transport system quickly wicks away sweat to keep you cool and dry.

We also love this skirt for its convenience. The drawstring is on the inside of this skort, making it easily adjustable. Along with the perfect fit, you get a hidden pocket to keep your must-have items close. Pair this skirt with your favorite sneakers and tank top for an athletic look for the gym or everyday wear. Throw on a cute crop top and slides for more of a nighttime look.

Never miss a beat in this athletic skirt. It’s equipped with a headphone cable hole so you can listen to music comfortably. Simply place your phone in the interior shorts, and loop your headphone wire through the cable hole on the outside of the skirt. Easily listen to your favorite music at the gym or in transit. Can it get better than that?

We love the classic white, but this skirt comes in several other colors. You can pick a fun, summer color like orange or pink – or keep things simple with grey or black. The options are endless. No matter the color you pick, this skirt has reflective details so you’ll remain seen when it gets dark out. This skort comes in sizes X-Small to XX-Large, and flattering on all body types.

Don’t miss out on this trend. You can keep things comfortable, convenient and cute with this athletic skort. Grab your favorite colors and add them to your Amazon cart before it’s too late.