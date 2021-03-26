These Tank Style Bras That Look Like Hailey Baldwin’s Have Over 47k Reviews & Are Under $20

There’s nothing better than being comfortable in your bra all day & now you can thanks to this three-pack of tank-style bras inspired by Hailey Baldwin!

If you’re sick of being uncomfortable in an underwire bra all day, have no fear, because we found the perfect wireless bra that acts as both a bra and a tank top, plus, it comes in a pack of three. The Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra is the perfect everyday bra to keep you comfortable and supported all day, plus, it’s currently 12% off the retail price of $12.50, so it can be all yours for just $10.94. THat’s a steal considering a black, gray, and white bra are all included.

Get the Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra here for $10.94.

One celebrity who absolutely loves rocking a tank-style bra is Hailey Baldwin. She is constantly mixing and matching casual pieces with higher-end accessories, and other times she’s showing off her toned abs in athleisurewear. One of our favorite looks from her rocking the trend was when she wore a cream-colored Set Active Ribbed V Bra that looked more like a tank top than a bra. She styled the top with a pair of sweatpants, an oversized orange S.K Manor Hill Plaid Shirt on top, Nike x Offwhite Dunk Low University Sneakers, Saint Laurent New Wave Sl299 Sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher Mini Maeve Hoop Earrings, & a Louis Vuitton Supreme Keepall Bandouliere Bag.

There’s a reason why over 47,000 people gave this pack of bras positive reviews and it’s because people love them. One happy customer gushed, “Where have these been all my life?!” Meanwhile, another customer wrote, “These are the comfiest lounge bras I’ve found. I do wear them for light work outs but they aren’t the best for vigorous activity if you like a ton of support. They survive the elliptical just fine though. They’re honestly my daily bra because underwire is the devils invention.”