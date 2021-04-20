This $26 T-Shirt Maxi Dress Is Super Comfy & Stylish & Will Be Your Go-To Spring Outfit

Summer is around the corner & if you’re looking for a new everyday dress that’s both comfy & stylish, we found the perfect frock that’s under $30!

Now that spring is here, summer is right around the corner and the weather is seriously heating up. Since we’re still in quarantine, it’s important to find an outfit that’s not only stylish but is also extremely comfortable, which is why the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress is the perfect option. The long flowy dress has over 1,800 positive reviews and costs just $26.99.

The striped maxi dress is available in seven different neutral colors and is made from 95% viscose and 5% elastane, which together make up a super breathable and airy fabric. The dress is extra stretchy and lightweight, features short sleeves, a high neckline, and is fitted at the top but loose around the rest of your body so you can feel comfortable all day long. There’s a reason this dress has almost 2,000 positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely swear by it.

One happy customer gushed, “I love Amazon Essentials maxi dresses, they fit tall women. I usually need a medium in this brand that always runs generous and in the tank version of this dress I much preferred the medium but with the sleeves on this dress, I felt better in the large, I can wear either size but I have very broad shoulders and the large while generous, felt more comfortable. This falls right at my ankle, I’m 5’9”. This dress is so comfortable and easy to wear. I love the flowy soft fabric, it has a lot of stretch. There is no slit on this dress or the tank version and no seam down the back. It’s a simple crew neck style dress made of very soft 96% viscose AKA rayon and 5% elastane.”