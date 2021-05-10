This $35 T-Shirt Dress That Customers Say Is ‘The Most Flattering Dress In The World’ Is Perfect For Summer

Summer is right around the corner & if you’re looking for a new everyday dress that’s chic & comfortable – we have got you covered!

Now that the warmer weather is here, it’s time to start looking for new dresses that are super versatile. Luckily, we found the perfect option – the MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress. It’s perfect for everyday wear – whether you’re running errands or going to a party – the possibilities are endless. The dress has over 3,600 positive reviews and is on sale for just $36.99 – what more could you ask for?

The cotton dress is super comfortable and has short sleeves with a wrap-around tie in the front that cinches in the waist. The dress is available in a whopping 14 different colors and patterns and can be dressed up or down. You can rock it with sandals or sneakers during the day or wedges during the night. There’s a reason why almost 4,000 people gave the striped dress positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it.

One happy customer gushed about the dress, “Most flattering dress in the world. Like wearing pajamas out and about, yet looking very EFFORTLESSLY put together. I bought one in blush, grey, blue AND green. I love this dress. Accentuate your CURVES with this dress. I cannot stress it more. It has a modest neckline and shows JUST enough leg. You can tie the belt waist as tightly as you want to show off your waist. Tie it loose after a buffet. Tie it tight when you’re feeling fabulous. It’s fantastic. I really bought this in as many colors as I could. If it weren’t for the hot weather….Well..I am considering getting all the long sleeve ones too!”