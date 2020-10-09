This Smart Display Device Is The Best Way To Stay Connected To Friends & Family During Quarantine

Want to make sure you’re staying connected to your loved ones during these self-isolating times? This smart display device just may be the perfect solution.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In these strange times of self-isolation and staying socially distant, it’s easy to feel disconnected to the ones you love. Being away from groups of people, or spending less time with family and friends than you’re used to is certainly a challenge, and leaves many of us feeling lonely. Phone calls to parents or life-long friends are always nice, but it’s never the same as a face to face interaction. However, thanks to technology rapidly coming out with new ways to virtually communicate with one another, there may be a solution to the quarantine blues that a lot of us are experiencing. This Echo Show 5 ‘Smart Display’ with Alexa on Amazon is the perfect application to connect you to everyone in your life when you can’t be together in person, and it’s on sale now for just $45!

Get the Echo Show 5 ‘Smart Display’ with Alexa here!

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have chosen to stay at home and refraining from socializing or engaging in our typical ways of “normal” life. Instead, self-isolating has become the new normal for a great number of people, both within the states and internationally. There have been benefits and disadvantages to this new lifestyle, but hundreds of thousands of us have been through hardships from not being able to see friends or family much.

We at HollywoodLife have got the most perfect device for your quarantine video chatting needs, and we’re sure you’re going to love it. This Echo Show 5 ‘Smart Display’ has the infamous Alexa technology built-in, allowing you to manage your day with her assistance by just using the sound of your voice. This device makes it possible to easily video chat with relatives, friends, or whoever when social distancing. Use either the Alexa app or even Skype to feel like you’re in the same room together in conversation while actually staying at home. Furthermore, the ‘Smart Display’ makes it easy to check the weather, your calendar, and more by asking her simple questions and getting instant responses without having to lift a finger. It answers to the sound of your voice only and doesn’t require any typing or searching to get tasks done. It’s the perfect multi-tasking accessory!

The ‘Smart Display’ also serves as a premium entertainment hub that’s perfect for any household or office. Watch the TV show you’re binging, movies, or listen to your favorite music or podcast while going about your work-from-home daily routine. The Echo Show 5 can even double as a controller for the lights and thermostat in your home. Completely customizable, the device has several design features from its clock, display settings, and more to make it the perfect fit for your needs and preferences.

We hear ya – being home alone in the house can slowly but surely drive one insane! Stay in touch the best you can with those you miss the most using this incredible Echo Show 5 ‘Smart Display’ device. It delivers quality video chat features, entertainment options, and ways to make your life easier in these unprecedented times.