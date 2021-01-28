This Humidifier With Over 11k Reviews Will Save You From Dry Skin & Congestion This Winter & It’s Under $40

Winter is officially here & the cold weather can make you super dry & congested which is you will love this humidifier that’s on sale for under $40 right now!

As soon as winter arrives, our skin and bodies immediately change. The cold weather can not only dry out your skin but your sinuses, leaving you feeling congested and dried out, especially since we have the heat blasting while it’s cold outside. Luckily, the TaoTronics Humidifier can help you combat this and it’s currently on sale for $37.99.

The humidifier comes in two different colors – black and white – and it’s super compact which makes it easy to store and hide without taking up too much surface space. The cool mist humidifier has a cool tall oval shape which is specifically designed to be kept on a nightstand in the bedroom or a desk in the office. Unlike most humidifiers that are wide and round, this cool machine is designed to not get in the way of your personal space. Even better, it barely makes any noise so you won’t be distracted while you sleep or work.

It’s super lightweight and the 60oz/1.8L tank is easy to clean. It has a 360-degree nozzle and an LED indicator that alerts you when it’s time to change the tank. There’s a reason why over 11,400 people gave this BPA-free humidifier positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer wrote, “I keep this humidifier near my bed at night as I always seem to have very dry nasal passages. I love the look of it. It’s sleek, solid and well made. Use of this humidifier couldn’t be easier. Just pull the tank off, flip it upside down, remove the cap and fill, then replace the tank and turn the dial! The mist is instant and I like that you can adjust the amount of mist with the dial. This is hands down the quietest humidifier I have ever used.”