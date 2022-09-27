These Comfy & Stylish Slip-On Sneakers Are Loved By Over 17k People & Are Currently On Sale For Under $40

Image Credit: Fitz/Adobe



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for fall, you can still be comfortable and stylish thanks to these Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Madison Sneakers. The slip-on sneakers have over 17,800 positive reviews, they go with just about any outfit from jeans to dresses, skirts, and more, plus, they cost less than $50 – what more could you ask for? The sneakers are currently 20% off the retail price of $50, so they can be all yours for $39.99, saving you $10.01.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Madison Sneaker here for $39.99.

The sneakers are available in 20 different colors and patterns and have a soft microsuede lining that’s made from recycled bottles. They have a faux-leather outer lining and a slip-on fit that has a padded collar and maximum stretch so you can easily slip them on and off. Even better, the insoles have extreme cushioning that provides all-day comfort and support. They’re lightweight and flexible so you can feel comfortable while wearing them all day long.

There’s a reason why over 17,800 people swear by these sneakers and it’s because they’re comfortable and stylish. One happy customer gushed, “These are SO comfy and supportive. I’ll go ahead and say that if your foot is even a little wide or you think your foot MAY be wide; get a wide! I purchased a regular 10 in these and they were too tight and narrow. The wide is PERFECT. I have a heel spur/plantar fasciitis and this really makes me feel like I have the support I need in that aspect! There’s a little arch support as well, nothing too high, but you could always put in some inserts if you needed something more.”