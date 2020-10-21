The 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best In Skincare & Body Care

The 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards are in full swing & we rounded up the best of the best in skin & body care which you can shop for right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There were tons of amazing innovations in the skin and body care sector this year and we tested hundreds of products to give you a master list of the best skin and body products for the 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards.

From face cream to SPF, cleansers, serums, and so much more – we rounded up all of the best products that we tried, tested, and swear by, and you can see all of the winners below and in the gallery above. Even better, you can shop for all of our favorite products, right here!

BEST ACNE TREATMENT – Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Blemish Solutions Acne Eliminating Gel

Great for normal, oily, or combination skin, this DRx Blemish Solutions Acne Eliminating Gel is a lifesaver when you have an unexpected zit that you want to banish immediately. Its lightweight gel formula is made with 2% salicylic acid, niacinamide, and monk’s pepper to unclog pores, clear and prevent blemishes, and reduce the appearance of redness. $40, sephora.com

BEST FACE WIPES – Mamonde Micro Deep Cleansing Oil Tissue

The vegan Mamonde Micro Deep Cleansing Oil Tissues are going to be your new favorite face wipes. They gently remove dirt, grim, and even waterproof makeup in a single tissue, and they’re formulated with Lotus Flower Extract, olive oil, and a blend of natural oils, that leave the skin looking clean & feeling refreshed. $18, sokoglam.com

BEST VITAMIN C SERUM – La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Serum

We love this La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Serum for many reasons. First off, it’s made with 10% pure vitamin c, salicylic acid, and neurosensine. Second, it hydrates your skin and leaves your skin glowing. Plus, it has anti-aging properties that help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $39.99, laroche-posay.us

BEST DEODORANT – Necessaire – The Deodorant

We absolutely love Necessaire The Deodorant which is made of Mandelic and Lactic Acid to help control odor, while Kaolin, Silica, and Zinc keep your armpits dry. It’s formulated without aluminum, baking soda, and synthetic fragrance and is available in Fragrance-Free, Eucalyptus, and Sandalwood. $20, necessaire.com

BEST FACE WASH – SeSpring Cleanse It Out Gel Cleanser

This SeSpring Cleanse It Out Gel Cleanser is cruelty-free and vegan and is super gentle on your skin. It’s formulated with camellia, lotus, peony, lavender, tea tree, and waterlily which work together to gently cleanse your skin of dirt, grime, and build-up leaving you feeling & looking fresh. $14.99, sespring.com

BEST LIP SCRUB – BECCA Cosmetics Hydra-Light Smoothing Lip Scrub

Winter is coming and that means dry, chapped lips, which is why this BECCA Cosmetics Hydra-Light Smoothing Lip Scrub is seriously going to come in handy this season. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturize your lips while gently exfoliating with natural sugars. $16, BECCACosmetics.com

BEST SLEEPING MASK – CLARISMA Angel Sleeping Balm Night Mask

The CLARISMA Angel Sleeping Balm Night Mask uses skin-activated enzymes that work while you sleep to remove impurities, while Monoi oil, Chinese peony, & Willowherb renew the skin leaving your complexion hydrated and glowing. $16.99, ulta.com

BEST MOISTURIZER – COOLA Full Spectrum 360 Mineral Sun Silk Moisturizer SPF 30

The COOLA Full Spectrum 360 Mineral Sun Silk Moisturizer SPF 30 is one of our favorites. It’s super-rich and formulated with Sacred Lotus, White Peony, and Jasmine which work together to give you a gorgeous hydrated glow. Plus, it has SPF 30 so it protects you from the sun. $42, nordstrom.com

BEST FACE SUNSCREEN – Love Sun Body 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF30

The Love Sun Body 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF30 is fragrance-free and reef-safe, plus, it’s formulated with raspberry seed, sunflower seed, and vitamins C and E to help nourish your skin while protecting you from harmful UV rays. $42, lovesunbody.com

BEST SHEET MASK – Lapcos 24K Gold Hydrogel Face Mask

We are loving the Lapcos 24K Gold Hydrogel Face Mask which is a three-layered gold foil hydrogel sheet that locks in moisture and vitamins to reveal a youthful, hydrated glow. It also helps to reduce redness and calm down the skin. $12, amazon.com