Paris Hilton’s Iconic Y2K Trend Is Making A Comeback This Summer

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some trends are meant to come back around, and we’re welcoming some of the best Y2K trends with open arms. Platform shoes, tube tops, boot cut jeans and our favorite—the mini skirt—have all made their triumphant return.

One of the style icons of the time, Paris Hilton has been a major fashion inspiration for the trend, and this LYANER High Waist Zipper Mini Skirt would definitely have the star saying her iconic phrase, “That’s hot.”

The floral pattern and mini look are giving us all of the Y2K vibes. Fashion TikTok has all of the inspiration you need for styling your mini skirt and has us wondering how this ever went out of style in the first place?

Get this fun mini skirt for a fun and affordable way to spruce up your summer wardrobe. It features a seamless zipper closure (don’t worry, it has an invisible look) and an a-line style for a flattering fit.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

This skirt can also easily transition from daytime to nighttime. Pair it with your favorite crop top or graphic t-shirt for a cute summer look or dress it up with a flattering bodysuit for nighttime wear. Complete your Y2K look with chunky sandals for or a cool pair of platform heels.

For just under $20, this skirt is an easy addition to your wardrobe. You’ll love it so much, you will want to wear it all year ’round—and we don’t blame you. This lightweight skirt has silk and satin fabric making it as comfortable as it is cute. With over 20 different color options to choose from, you’re sure to want to buy more than one.

Add this fun skirt to your summer wardrobe collection for a fun, flirty Y2K-approved look. Channel your inner Paris Hilton, Meagan Good and Britney Spears for a look that’s straight off of the cover of your favorite 00s magazine. Get the inexpensive, throwback-inspired LYANER High Waist Zipper Mini Skirt on Amazon today for a stylish summer this year.