These Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Will Keep Your Warm & Cozy All Winter Long & They’re Under $30

Winter is in full swing & if you want to stay cozy all season long, look no further than these sherpa lined leggings that are on sale for under $30!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re in the middle of winter, the cold weather has taken a hold of us and in order to stay warm and cozy this season, these fabulous HeSaYep Women’s Warm Sherpa Lined Sweatpants are currently on sale at Amazon. The sweats are 15% off the retail price of $29.99, so they can be all yours for just $25.49, saving you $4.50. Even better, the pants have over 700 positive reviews, which means people absolutely love them.

Get the HeSaYep Women’s Warm Sherpa Lined Sweatpants here for $25.49.

The sweatpants are available in seven different colors ranging from neutral to bold and they are perfect for everyday wear. They range in sizes from small to XX-large and they have an elastic waist with drawstrings so you can make them looser or tighter depending on your needs. The sweats are lined with fleece which is extremely soft and cozy and traps heat so you can stay warm. Even better, they come equipped with two side pockets and elastic ankles that keep the sweats in place.

There’s a reason why over 700 people swear by these sweatpants and it’s because people love them. One happy customer gushed, “I ordered these because I wanted something I could quickly pull on in the morning to take the dog out, rather than struggling with a base layer and then pants. They’re perfect! If anything, they’re almost too warm. So far it’s gotten down to about 30 here, or about 20 with wind chill, and my legs have stayed toasty. By the time I get back inside after a quick walk, I’m a little too warm. I can’t imagine wearing them inside for more than half an hour. I ordered a small instead of my usual xs (5’3″, about 125 lbs) and am glad I did. I don’t think xs would have fit. They’re not flattering, since the thickness adds several sizes visually, but they fit pretty well. Length is great. They’re thick around the ankles, but not too thick to fit into my boots. My only real complaint is that the pockets are a bit short and narrow, not quite big enough for my phone. I don’t even put my keys in them, since I worry about them falling out. Might buy another pair as a gift for my sister in law, who also has a dog and frigid winters.”