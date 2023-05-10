Over 26,500 People Swear By This 4-Pack Of Comfy Seamless Bralettes Under $22

Image Credit: deagreez/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Now that spring is officially here, you may be looking for new everyday bras that are both comfortable and stylish. Look no further, because the Blulu 4 Pieces V Neck Cami Bra set is currently on sale at Amazon for just $23.99. Included in the set are four different seamless bralettes in different colors and you can choose from three different colorways.

Get the Blulu 4 Pieces V Neck Cami Bra here for $21.99.

Included in the set are four cami bralettes with pull-on closure in the colors black, gray, green, and white. You also have the option to get the black, gray, pink, and white option or the black, navy blue, red, and white set. The bralettes are ribbed and are made from polyester and spandex so they’re super stretchy and comfortable, plus, the straps are super skinny and stretchy with you. The bras are lightweight, breathable, and padded with the option to remove the pads and you can wear them to work out, sleep, or just lounge around the house. Even better, the V-neckline makes the top a bit fancy so you can rock it with jeans and leggings for a day out.

There’s a reason why these bralettes have over 14,400 reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One happy customer commented, “My bra size is 34C and I ordered a S/M and it fits snug but comfortable. I just need to hang dry after I wash them. Very comfortable material. The padded insert inside is removable. The padded insert is all one piece, so I will remove that before I wash the item. The material feels similar to a cotton t-shirt.” Meanwhile, another customer gushed, “Size 34B and the S/M fit perfectly. The pads inside fit very weirdly and weren’t wide enough for my boobs. I’m glad the padding was removable otherwise I would’ve had to return these. I purchased the bralettes for sleeping and lounging around the house and they’re PERFECT for that. Very comfortable and keep the girls in place. Highly recommend!”