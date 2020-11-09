Get Your Upper Body Toned With This Rowing Machine That’s Less Than A 1/4 Of The Price Of The Hydrow

These days, gyms aren’t as easily accessible & if you want to turn your home into a gym, look no further because this rowing machine is on sale for less than $230!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Times are extremely tough considering we’ve been stuck in quarantine for over eight months and if you feel like your fitness routine is slacking, have no fear, because the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower is currently 44% off the retail price of $399, and it can be all yours for $224.99, saving you $174.01. What more could you ask for?

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower here for $224.99.

The best part about this rowing machine is the fact that it’s less than half the price of the popular Hydrow rowing machines which start at $2,000 and give you the same great exercise. The Sunny Health & Fitness machine comes with a lard LCD display screen that shows you the time, count, calories burned, and scan mode which shows you your progress and tracks all of your goals.

It comes with a large slide rail that stretches to 48 inches in length and 44 inches inseam length, allowing the machine to be used by just about any body size and type. Even better, the rower comes with an adjustable magnetic resistance knob that can increase or decrease the resistance intensity by eight levels. Simply twist the knob when you want a harder or easier workouts. Plus, the machine is equipped with non-slip foot pedals and foam grip handles so you don’t have to stress about constantly readjusting your footing and form.

If you’re worried about the machine taking up too much space, stop, because the machine comes with transportation wheels that allow you to roll it into different rooms in the house or you can store it away in a closet. Once folded, the dimensions are 37 X 19 X 53.5 inches.

A great deal like this doesn’t come around often so you have to act fast if you want to snag this rowing machine at a great price!