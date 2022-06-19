Call Your Salon And Cancel That Pricy Root Touch-Up Appointment

Image Credit: zigres/Adobe

Unfortunately, it’s time to touch up your roots, but it seems like you were at the salon just a few days ago. You’re definitely still recovering from the hefty price you paid. The very thought of touching up your roots at home is enough to stress you out, from choosing the right color to dealing with the clean-up afterward.

If you’ve ever found yourself in this predicament, we have the perfect solution to your hair color woes. The STYLE EDIT root concealer is exactly what you need to keep your tresses looking fresh even in-between coloring. With this product, you’ll never have to worry about unsightly roots or unwanted salon prices.

The STYLE EDIT root concealer is a non-permanent hair spray that will last you a few days, just use shampoo to rinse it off. It’s super easy to use, just shake, spray about 6 inches away from the root and make sure you cover all the gray. Then let it dry and style as usual. That’s it! It’s that easy. This concealer is perfect for men and women and is suitable for all hair types and colors. With eight different shades to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect match for your unique hair color.

One of the five-star reviewers even mentioned that their hair salon manager asked them what they use:

“Have used it for 5 years to lengthen the time between salon visits for color. One can in my bathroom and one in my purse at all times. The manager of the salon where my hair is cut asked for the name of the product! It does require a shampoo before salon coloring.”

This magical hair product is a game-changer and you’ll never believe how great your hair looks in-between coloring. So get the STYLE EDIT Root Touch Up Spray today for under $25 on Amazon and call your salon to postpone that pricy root touch-up appointment.