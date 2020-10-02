This Smart Robot Vacuum Will Do All The Work For You & It’s On Sale For Less Than Half The Price Of A Roomba

If you want to keep your home clean while you work, look no further because this robot vacuum is currently on sale for less than half the price of a Roomba & you can shop it here!



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Working from home is stressful enough as it is, so why add more to your plate by having to clean up your home and workspace every day? Luckily, you can relieve some of your stress with the GOOVI Robot Vacuum which is currently on sale for just $155, which is a total steal considering it’s less than half the price of a Roomba which can retail from $300 – $1,000. This vacuum is actually going to change your life because it’s self-charging and comes with a remote, so all you have to do is turn it on and let it work its magic.

Get the GOOVI Robot Vacuum here for $155.54.

The vacuum is equipped with 2100PA Powerful Suction Technology which absorbs dust and dirt, plus, it has an automatic carpet “supercharging function” which you can turn on using the remote control. If you’re worried about the wireless vacuum bumping into all of your furniture, you can stop fretting because it has sensors that detect furniture, blocks, and stairs. It also has anti-drop technology that prevents it from falling and crashing.

Included with the vacuum are a one-year warranty, two 6.6ft magnetic boundary strips, four side brushes, one extra filter, a remote control that requires two AAA batteries (they are included), one charging dock, one AC power adapter, and one cleaning tool.

The vacuum is noiseless so you don’t have to worry about it distracting you while you work, plus, you can also use the magnetic boundary strips to create a zone that allows your vacuum to only clean in a designated area of your choice. The vacuum is available in three colors – black, green, and white and is currently on sale so you better act fast if you don’t want to miss out on this deal!