Get Fit In The New Year With This Full Portable Home Gym That Is On Sale For Under $130

The new year is here & if you’re looking to get in shape without leaving your house, look no further because this home gym is on sale for under $150!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting to the gym is nearly impossible and if you’re looking to get fit in the new year, have no fear, because the BodyBoss 2.0 – Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands is currently 27% off the retail price of $179 so it can be all yours for just $129.99, saving you a whopping $49. The set comes with all of the tools you need to get a great workout in and it doesn’t take up too much space. You have to act fast if you want to snag this amazing price because the deal won’t last forever!

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 – Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands here for $129.99.

This portable gym allows you to participate in all different workouts from your upper body to lower body, (which usually requires a ton of equipment), in just one easy to use product. The tool is super lightweight and compact so it’s easy to fold up and store away when you’re done using it. Included in the kit are the Fold Up VectorFit Platform and a set of cloth-covered resistance bands. Attach the bands to the platform and from there you can use the handles, collapsable workout bar, or the wrist/ankle straps, and you can partake in over 300 amazing workouts.

There’s a reason why over 3,900 people swear by this portable gym and it’s because it actually works. One happy customer gushed, “Purchased this over a week ago and love it! I have already completed many workouts using this product. I love the versatility of it. I can work my all my muscle group and adjust resistance to work for my strength. I originally bought it because of the squat bar! I wanted to be able to do squats at home and was looking at squat racks but HATED that they took up so much space not to mention they were pricey. I saw this and the price was right! The grips on the product are comfortable. It comes with many accessories as well. I have bought countless home gym products and I love the fact that I only need this (although if you have an inclined bench you can even do chest exercises)! I would 100% recommend this to anyone looking to work out at home and doesn’t want to spend a fortune or is limited on space.”