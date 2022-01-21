Bring The Spa To Your Home With This Portable Hair Removal Laser That’s Under $115 With Over 1k Reviews

If you haven’t been able to get to the spa to get your hair removal services, look no further because this portable laser will do the trick for under $115!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us have not been able to go to the spa for our usual treatments and if you’ve been missing out on your laser hair removal appointments, have no fear, because you can bring the spa to your own home with the XSOUL At-Home IPL Hair Removal device for less than $115. Not only is it more convenient because you’re more comfortable, but you also save a ton of money.

Get the XSOUL At-Home IPL Hair Removal here for $109.99.

The device uses IPL technology which stops hair from growing back and it is safe to use when you follow the directions properly. Even better, it works extremely fast and has 500,000 flashes which means you can use the laser to remove hair for the rest of your life. The laser can be used by both men and women and it has five different levels that you can adjust. Included in the package are the device, the charging cord, a one blade razor, and a pair of safety glasses to protect your eyes from the light.

The permanent hair removal device has an ergonomic design with a handle that allows you to easily grip the device and swipe it over your body. The device has two modes – auto mode and manual mode. The auto mode provides you with a continuous flash that is meant to be used on the bikini line, face, and armpits. The manual mode, however, gives you one flash and is meant to be used on your legs, back, and arms.

There’s a reason this laser has over 7,100 positive reviews and it’s because customers swear by it. One user gushed, “Used all over my body, adjust setting to accommodate for more sensitive bits. My underarms no longer grow hair I used it every other day for 2 weeks… it’s been 3 months since I felt anything sprouting. same with legs… I do have fair skin and dark hair, I suggest for those with more melanin, just lower the setting and use more often. I noticed the more applications the better it worked, unlike traditional laser hair removal where you cannot go more often.”