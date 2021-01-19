If Your Skin Is Breaking Out, These Pimple Patches With Over 14,000 Reviews Are Under $20

Times are extremely stressful & if you’ve been breaking out, you’re in luck because these top-rated pimple patches are on sale for less than $16!

Stress can cause breakouts and considering these past few months have been insanely stressful, you may be suffering from acne. If you have a Zoom meeting and want to get rid of your pimple fast, then the Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch is the perfect option for you. The patch is a tiny little dot that you place over a pimple to treat it while covering it up, plus, they’re on sale for just $15.99.

The pimple patch is made with high-grade hydrocolloid which is an ingredient that helps treat zits, all you have to do is peel the patch off the plastic sheet, place it on the pimple, and wait as the patch extracts the sebum and white head from the pimple. The best part about the patch is that it’s completely transparent so you can wear it all day long or during a Zoom meeting without anyone noticing that you have a patch on your pimple. Plus, you get two for one because not only can you hide your acne treatment, but you can also disguise the pimple itself.

Included in the packet are two different size patches – small and large – to treat different pimple sizes. There are 36 patches in the 10mm size and 36 patches in the 12mm size, so you have enough patches to last you quite a while! Even better, the patches are vegan and cruelty-free and are never tested on animals.

There’s a reason over 10,500 people gave these patches positive reviews and it’s because customers swear by them. One customer gushed, “I have never had this happen in my life until recently, but there’s a spot on my chin where I’ve had recurring acne. I had heard about this product before and was so excited to try them. I was very skeptical, but after one try I LOVE these!! When I removed the patch from my problem area, I could see on the spot itself had something on it! The swelling had gone down significantly, and there was no longer a visible head on my zit. I was seriously shocked. This spot was still red, because it’s just been a severe spot for me lately, but honestly this was a huge improvement for me because I could easily conceal redness with makeup. And for after just one overnight use! I continued putting patches on it and the spot on my face is healed after just a couple days. These patches have worked wonderfully on my less severe zits as well. They’ve taken redness away and the zits just start to heal instead of needing to come to a head and be popped.”