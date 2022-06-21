These Cloud Slides Are Your New Poolside Essentials & They’re 40% Off

Image Credit: may1985/Adobe

These days, we could all use a reliable pair of sandals to get us where we need to be on those hot summer days. What’s better than treating your feet to slippers that will make you want to wear them everywhere you go or even when you’re just at home? Luckily, we’ve found a pair that you’ll want to slip on every time you leave the house.

Whether you’re hanging out at the pool or spending the day running important errands, these “cloud-like” slippers will provide fast foot relief with its finest comfort. Choose your favorite from 13 colors and allow your feet to transcend into a marshmallow-like state. It’s almost like your feet aren’t even there!

Made with a super lightweight EVA material, these slides will get to know your foot’s every curve so you won’t have to struggle to break them in. You heard that right, no more painful blisters! These durable, waterproof slippers are made to withstand even the most soiled ground, so you won’t have to worry about staining them. These slides are lightweight, easy to clean, and ready to keep you going one step at a time.

These Joomra Men and Women Pillow slides are built with a 1.7-inch thick sole to enhance cushioning and will keep your feet protected at all times. Even if you take them to the pool, you won’t have to worry about slipping due to its built-in anti-slip textured style.

Ready to feel comfortable wherever you go? For under $25, you may even want to get more than one pair or buy an extra pair for that special someone. Choose your favorite color and get ready to make a comfortable fashion statement with the Joomra Pillow Slippers on Amazon today!