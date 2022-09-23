These Buttery Soft Pajamas Have Just As Many Reviews As Eberjay & Are Less Than Half The Price

Image Credit: Drobot Dean/Adobe

Now that fall is upon us and the holidays are right around the corner, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a new pair of cozy pajamas. If you’re looking for a pair that feels just as good as Eberjay but doesn’t cost as much, then you will absolutely love the Ekouaer Pajamas Set that is currently on sale at Amazon.

The pajamas are available in a whopping 41 different colors and patterns so there is something for everyone, no matter what your style is. The set comes with a loose long-sleeve top and matching bottoms, both of which are lightweight and breathable. Both pieces have piping around the collar, sleeves, and hems, plus, the button-down top comes equipped with a side pocket on the chest. The PJs are made from 95% viscose which is a super soft fabric that also has some stretch. It is going to be hard to change out of these pajamas because you will want to wear them all day long.

There’s a reason why over 11,100 people gave these pajamas positive reviews and it’s because they’re amazing. One happy customer gushed, “These pjs are SO comfortable! They are smooth, light, and breathable. I absolutely love them. The sizing is perfect. I’m 5’5″ and about 165lbs and I bought a size Medium. They fit perfectly with just the right amount of roominess. I typically like my pjs larger, so I almost bought the large, but I’m very happy I decided on the medium, so buy your true size. These are the most comfortable pjs I’ve owned and they are nicely constructed/well made, so they look nice too. These are a must buy!”